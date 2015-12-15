Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market – Functional Survey 2018 to 2027

The Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market, have also been charted out in the report.

One of the most dynamic points that makes the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market report worth a purchase is the widespread synopsis of the competitive range of the vertical.

Competitive Landscape

  • In 2019, ExxonMobil Corporation – a leading player in the thermoplastics vulcanizates market – inaugurated a 90,000 tonne/year resins plant and 140,000 tonne/year butyl plant in Singapore. This move was aimed at serving the increasing needs of Asian end-users which, in turn, will help the company to scale up its expansion across the key Asian countries. These two new production facilities will preeminently cater to Asia, wherein a burgeoning middle-class population is sustaining the demand for specialty products.
  • In 2018, DuPont – a leading player in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market – made an official announcement that it is going to make an investment of over $80 million for establishment of a new manufacturing unit in East China. This new manufacturing unit will be responsible for production of compounded and high-end engineering plastics & adhesives to cater to needs of multiple end-use verticals, such as electronics, transportation, and others. This planned manufacturing site is estimated to be fully operational in 2020. DuPont and the government officials of Zhangjiagang in East China signed this strategic deal at a grand ceremony held in Shanghai at the popular China International Import Expo (CIIE).
  • In 2017, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. – a key player in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market – made an official announcement of acquiring the business of thermoplastic styrene elastomers of Asahi Kasei Corp.'s Sunvieo. Utilized primarily for automotive applications, thermoplastic elastomers are being adopted as a viable alternative of polyvinyl chloride and vulcanized rubber. This new product launch will help the company tap into a wider customer base and attain long-term profitability.
global_thermoplastic_vulcanizates_market_company_share_analysis

Celanese Corporation

Brand: Forprene

Founded in 1918, Celanese Corporation has its official headquarters in Irving, Texas. The company manufactures and commercializes thermoplastic vulcanizates for applications such as automotive, consumer applications, construction, and others. The company offers a broad portfolio of products with robust R&D capabilities to cater to the ever-evolving consumer needs & preferences.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Brand: Trexprene

Founded in 1934, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of thermoplastic vulcanizates for use across home appliances and automotive applications. As one of the chief subsidiaries of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, the company extensively focuses on R&D to come up with new technologies to cater to the diverse demands of various end-use industries.

Lanxess

Brand: Tepex

Founded in 2004, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft is a specialty chemicals company that has its corporate headquarters in Cologne, Germany. The company was founded through the spin-off of chemicals division along with parts of the polymer’s business of Bayer AG.

Ravago SA

Brand: EZPrene

Founded in 1961, Ravago SA is a company producing high-quality plastics and its corporate headquarters are located in Luxembourg, Europe. The company is predominantly active in the space of building materials, polymer & chemical distribution, and recycling & compounding of elastomeric and plastic raw materials.

Solvay S.A.

Founded in 1863, Solvay S.A. is a Belgium-based chemical company and has its corporate headquarters in Neder-Over-Heembeek, Brussels, Belgium. Solvay is well-known for developing advanced materials & specialty chemicals according to the needs & specifications of every industry. Solvay assists its customers in terms of finding and implementing responsible and value-added solutions best-suited to their needs.

Other players profiled in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market report are Exxon Mobil Corporation (Santoprene), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., (MILASTOMER), Teknor Apex (Sarlink), Celanese Corporation (Forprene), Kraton Polymers (Kraton G), DuPont (DuPont ETPV), Alfagomma (Alfater XL)

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of thermoplastic vulcanizates market, get a summary of the report.

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market- Additional Insight

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market- End Users Turn to Super-TPVs to Replace High-Cost Thermoset Rubbers

Novel developments in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market space are opening up new scope for large-scale adoption of thermoplastic vulcanizates in challenging industrial applications. One of such promising developments is the ‘super thermoplastic vulcanizates (super-TPVs)’, which are being increasingly embraced by the industrial operators to replace high-cost thermoset rubbers.

Introduction of super thermoplastic vulcanizates has paved new opportunities for adoption of thermoplastic vulcanizates in highly demanding and challenging applications, such as automotive under-the-hood applications. In addition, super TVPs are also being used for appliance and industrial components that are subjected to unusually high temperature requirements, given that super TVPs offer unbeatable heat resistance in comparison to the conventional variants.

Scope of the Report

global thermoplastic vulcanizates market research scope

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market – Research Methodology

The Fact.MR research study on thermoplastic vulcanizates market offers industry-best intelligence and insights into the global thermoplastic vulcanizates market forecast. The report on thermoplastic vulcanizates market gives an all-inclusive analysis of the thermoplastic vulcanizates market and its growth potential over the forecast period, including a detailed segmentation. The research study on thermoplastic vulcanizates market is a result of extensive research methodology, comprising of a primary phase and a secondary phase.

Request Methodology of this Report.

According to the competitive hierarchy. These firms have been competing with one another to gain a near-dominant status in the industry.

The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.

Queries that the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market report answers in respect of the regional landscape of the business domain:

The geographical landscape, according to the report, is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Which among these regions is more likely to amass maximum market share over the forecast duration

How much is the sales evaluations of each market player in question Also, how are the revenue statistics regarding the present market scenario?

How much profit does each geography hold at present?

How many proceeds will every zone including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa account for, over the projected timeframe?

How much growth rate is each region estimated to exhibit by the end of the estimated timeline?

Significant takeaways from the study:

The Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market report hosts excess deliverables that may be highly advantageous. Say for instance, the report emphasizes information regarding market competition trends – extremely essential data subject to contender intelligence and the current industry drifts that would enable shareholders to compete and take advantage of the biggest growth opportunities in the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market.

Another vital takeaway from the report can be accredited to the industry concentration rate that could help stakeholders to speculate on the existing sales dominance and the probable trends of the forthcoming years.

Additional deliverables mentioned in the report include details pertaining to the sales channels deployed by prominent sellers in order to retail their status in the industry, including direct and indirect marketing.

 

