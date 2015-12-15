2020 Business Intelligence Market Overview, Recent Trends and Future Opportunities by 2027 – QlikTech International, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Sisense, TIBCO Software

A New Market Study, titled “Business Intelligence Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on The Insight Partners. This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The business intelligence market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to high growth in advanced analytics and increasing adoption of data-driven decision making. Also, the emergence of IoT enabled technologies is propelling the growth of the business intelligence market. However, there are some challenging factors such as lack of skilled workforce and management of data quality which are obstructing the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the rapid adoption by SMEs is likely to offer creative growth prospects to vendors active in the business intelligence market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Business Intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Business Intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Top Emerging Players In Business Intelligence Market are –

IBM Corporation

Information Builders

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

QlikTech International AB

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Sisense Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Yellowfin International Pty Ltd

The reports cover key developments in the Business Intelligence market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Business Intelligence market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Business Intelligence in the global market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Business Intelligence market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Business Intelligence market in these regions.

