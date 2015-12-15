Wireless Brain Sensors Market Size, Share Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Players and Forecast till 2027

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “Wireless Brain Sensors Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Wireless Brain Sensors Market”.

Wireless brain sensors market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing prevalence of brain related disorder, increasing technological advancements and high frequency of neurological disorders due to increased stress level and change in lifestyle. However, stringent regulations and complexity of the product functionality are few of the factors restraining the wireless brain sensors market.

Top players:

EMOTIV Inc,Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.,Muse,Neurosky,Neuroelectrics,Evolent Health, Inc.,Neutronetrix Solutions,Hangzhou Zhongheng Electric,Deayea,NeuroTherapeutics,Melon

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Wireless Brain Sensors market.

Wireless brain sensors are detects the intracranial pressure, monitor the brain temperature and record brain signaling through the form of brain waves. Wireless brain sensors are mostly used for patients with conditions such as sleep disorders, Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain injury, dementia and other brain related conditions. These sensors assists in monitoring the neurological fluctuations and help to improve cognitive functionalities. These sensors operates wirelessly, and can be easily accessible through wireless connectivity with the help of smart phone, tablets or computers and making the device more cost-efficient.

The global Wireless Brain Sensors market is segmented on the product, application and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as Electroencephalography (EEG) devices, Sleep Monitoring Devices, Magnetoencephalography (MEG) devices, Transcranial Doppler (TCD) devices, Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitors and accessories. Based on the application, the global wireless brain sensors market is segmented into Dementia, Epilepsy, Huntington’s disease, Migraine, Stroke, Parkinson’s disease, Sleep Disorders, Traumatic Brain Injuries. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Research institutes, Multispecialty hospitals, Diagnostic centers and others.

