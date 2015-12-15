Takaful Market Research 2020-2026: Key Manufactures Revenue Figures & Sales Statistics With Growth Outlook To 2026

“Takaful Market” report provides (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) including detailed analysis of Market Size, Regional and Country-Level Market Size, Segmentation Market Growth, Market Share, Competitive Landscape , Sales Analysis and Value Chain Optimization. This Takaful market competitive landscape offers details by topmost key manufactures ( JamaPunji, AMAN, Salama, Standard Chartered, Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd, Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad, Zurich Malaysia, Takaful Malaysia ) including Company Overview, Company Total Revenue (Financials), Market Potential, Presence, Takaful industry Sales and Revenue Generated, Market Share, Price, Production Sites and Facilities, SWOT Analysis, Product Launch. For the period 2014-2019, this study provides the Takaful sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Key Target Audience of Takaful Market: Manufacturers of Takaful, Raw material suppliers, Market research and consulting firms, Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers, Organizations, forums and alliances related to Takaful market.

Synopsis of Takaful Market: Takaful is a Sharia-compliant Islamic insurance product, where members of the community contribute money or a part of their earnings to a pooling system that guarantees against any loss or damage. The underlying principle of takaful portrays the responsibility of each to cooperate and protect each other.

The drivers of Takaful demand include high economic growth and increase in per capita GDP, a youthful demography, increasing awareness, a greater desire for shari’a compliant offerings and increasing asset based, shari’a compliant financing.

The GCC is the largest market and is expected to reach USD 20 billion by the end of 2019. Countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Malaysia are predicted to be the high growth markets in this region. The changing regulation, growing affluence, and growth in organized savings amongst the local customers are the key drivers for the growth of the takaful market in this region.

Based on Product Type, Takaful market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

❉ Life/Family Takaful

❉ General Takaful

Based on end users/applications, Takaful market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

❉ Family

❉ Government

❉ Business

Takaful Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

