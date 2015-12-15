CAD Market Gift Size, Share, Challenges & Future Growth Forecast To 2026

“CAD Market” report provides (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) including detailed analysis of Market Size, Regional and Country-Level Market Size, Segmentation Market Growth, Market Share, Competitive Landscape , Sales Analysis and Value Chain Optimization. This CAD market competitive landscape offers details by topmost key manufactures ( Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, PTC, Mentor Graphics, BricsCAD, Graebert, RealCAD, Solvespace, TurboCAD ) including Company Overview, Company Total Revenue (Financials), Market Potential, Presence, CAD industry Sales and Revenue Generated, Market Share, Price, Production Sites and Facilities, SWOT Analysis, Product Launch. For the period 2014-2019, this study provides the CAD sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Synopsis of CAD Market: CAD refers to a software tool used to achieve accuracy in designing and modeling of products and components of an organization. CAD solutions are widely adopted by industries, such as automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, electrical and electronics, and others. The solutions help end-users develop prototypes of products digitally before the production stage. They also help in the development of industry-specific products.

Increasing use of CAD software in packaging industry, along with growing product recalls in automotive industry, are some of the key factors positively impacting the growth of the industry. However, availability of free and open-source CAD software, and high cost of advanced and 3D CAD software are the factors negatively impacting the growth of the market.

China was the major contributor to the growth of the market and accounted for about 22% of the total market shares. The use of CAD softwarein the aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and automotive industries to improve the product development processes will augment the demand for CAD software from the country. Moreover, with the significant increase in foreign direct investment in R&D sectors of several end-users, the demand for ECAD will also increase.

Based on Product Type, CAD market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

❉ 3D

❉ 2D

Based on end users/applications, CAD market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

❉ Automotive

❉ Industrial Machinery

❉ Aerospace

❉ Defense

❉ Electrical & Electronics

❉ Healthcare

❉ Arts

❉ Others

CAD Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

