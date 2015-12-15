Biometrics in Hospitality Market Research, Growth By High Corporations, Trends By Varieties And Application, Forecast Analysis To 2026

“Biometrics in Hospitality Market” report provides (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) including detailed analysis of Market Size, Regional and Country-Level Market Size, Segmentation Market Growth, Market Share, Competitive Landscape , Sales Analysis and Value Chain Optimization. This Biometrics in Hospitality market competitive landscape offers details by topmost key manufactures ( 3M Cogent, Crossmatch, FUJITSU, M2SYS, NEC ) including Company Overview, Company Total Revenue (Financials), Market Potential, Presence, Biometrics in Hospitality industry Sales and Revenue Generated, Market Share, Price, Production Sites and Facilities, SWOT Analysis, Product Launch. For the period 2014-2019, this study provides the Biometrics in Hospitality sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Key Target Audience of Biometrics in Hospitality Market: Manufacturers of Biometrics in Hospitality, Raw material suppliers, Market research and consulting firms, Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers, Organizations, forums and alliances related to Biometrics in Hospitality market.

Synopsis of Biometrics in Hospitality Market: Hospitality operators are being encouraged to consider greater use of biometrics and other forms of technology as new research shows facial recognition, virtual assistants, wearable technology and virtual reality are proving popular among consumers.

With the increase in cases of time theft, data theft, and other criminal activities in the hospitality sector, the demand for security technologies including a highly reliable and accessible personal authentication and identification systems has increased. Biometrics has emerged as a suitable security and monitoring solution to meet this need as it is based on the behavioral and physiological characteristics of an individual, which is difficult to replicate. Biometrics in the hospitality sector is seen as the most accurate and reliable system because it eliminates manual inputs, identity card exchange, and time theft.

North America dominated the market during 2015, accounting for a market share of around 40%. The increased acceptance of biometrics in the hospitality sector for time and attendance monitoring, access to PCs, networks, and servers, control access to restricted areas, and limit access to critical data has been driving the market growth in this region. This region is expected to retain its market leadership until the end of the forecast period due to an increase in instances of security breaches in the hospitality sector such as terrorist attacks and bombings.

Based on Product Type, Biometrics in Hospitality market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

❉ Fingerprint Identification

❉ Facial Recognition

❉ Vein Recognition

Based on end users/applications, Biometrics in Hospitality market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

❉ Hospitality

❉ Application II

Biometrics in Hospitality Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

