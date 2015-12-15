5G Chipset Market Expected to Increase Highest Revenue by 2027 with Key Vendors: Broadcom, Huawei Corporation, IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek, Nokia Corporation

The global 5G chipset market is estimated to account US$ 1.03 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 22.86 Bn by 2027.

This market research report provides a big picture on “5G Chipset Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “5G Chipset Market hike in terms of revenue.

Geographically, North America holds the largest 5G chipset market share, owing to rapid technological developments, numerous investments, and supportive Government policies in North American countries. However, Asia Pacific is projected to surpass North America over the forecast period. The government in this region are taking several initiatives such as investment funding are undertaken by the players to promote entire semiconductor industrial growth. The growth of in this region is driven by high demand for more semiconductor applications in automotive, industrial, consumer goods, and other electronic products including wireless, storage products.

Ask for a Sample of this Report Now at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002370/

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global 5G Chipset Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in the deployments of 5G infrastructures. The primary reason for this is the high population density of China and India resulting in a large number of smartphone subscriptions, supporting government initiatives towards a digitalized economy, considerable investments in laying out optical fiber infrastructure that would connect to the backhaul of 5G networks and enhanced focus on concepts such as smart cities and smart buildings. China is the most populated country in the world, and a country with a large number of companies established. ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Inc.

Global 5G Chipset Market – Company Profiles

Broadcom Inc.

Huawei Corporation

IBM Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

MediaTek Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Group

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Xilinx, Inc.

5G Chipset Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the 5G Chipset Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

Strategic Insights

Some of the market initiatives were observed to be most adopted strategy in the global 5G chipset market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. announced that MediaTek is utilizing its Sky5 suite for their new 5G reference platforms. Specifically, Skyworks’ complete 5G front-end architecture is being combined with MediaTek’s 5G baseband chipset to deliver highly integrated solutions targeting open market mobile products.

2019: Nokia uses processor core from the Intel. Nokia utilizes updated silicon technology for its ReefShark chipsets and therefore collaborated with Intel. Intel has its own silicon manufacturing unit which assists Nokia to power its new 5G network solutions.

2019: China Telecom and Ericsson with the help of MediaTek’s commercial chipset-based terminal has accomplished a 5G Standalone end-to-end data call. This achievement is made on the 5G trial network of a service provider in Hangzhou.

2019: Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced the industry’s first successful demonstration of a 5G New Radio (NR) IP data transfer call using MediaTek’s Helio M70 Multi-Mode Modem with integrated baseband.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global 5G Chipset Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The 5G Chipset Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Inquiry for Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPEL00002370/

GLOBAL 5G CHIPSET MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global 5G Chipset Market – By Operation Frequency

Sub-6 GHz

Between 26 and 39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

Global 5G Chipset Market – By Product

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment

Network Infrastructure Equipment

Global 5G Chipset Market – By End-User

Automotive & Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Building Automation

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics

Public Safety & Surveillance

Global 5G Chipset Market – By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Middle EAST & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of SAM

Place a Purchase Order at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPEL00002370/

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Home: https://www.theinsightpartners.com