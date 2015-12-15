GMO Testing Market Examination and Industry Growth Till 2026 Which is Going to Change Industry Future | Intertek Group Plc, EnviroLogix, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, others

GMO Testing Market: Inclusive Insight

Global GMO testing market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The GMO Testing Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global GMO Testing market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Intertek Group Plc, EnviroLogix, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, OMIC USA Inc., EMSL Analytical Inc., TÜV SÜD, Oeko-Tex, Amar Immunodiagnostics, DSS Imagetech, Promega Corporation, Agdia, Inc., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Creative Diagnostics among others.

Global GMO Testing Market By Trait (Stacked, Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance), Crop Tested (Corn, Soy, Rapeseed/Canola, Potato, Others), Technology (Genetic Analysis, Immuno-Analysis), Processed Food Tested (Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Meat Products, Breakfast Cereals & Snacks, Food Additives, Other Processed Food), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Need to ensure sufficient nutrition; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Evolution in farming technology is another factor which is boosting the growth of this market

High investments in biotech R&D will also act as a market driver

Increase in diverse GM processed food production will also enhance the market growth

Market Restraints:

Unaffordability of tests by food manufacturers & channel members; may restrict the growth for the GMO testing market

Lack of technical expertise is another factor restricting the growth of the GMO testing market

Lack in proper implementation of regulations; may hamper the growth of the market

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Oeko-Tex has Launched GMO Test for organic cotton. Samples are analysed using RT-PCR technology which identifies the genetically modified materials at a limit of 0.1%. This new GMO test has given the opportunity to company in order to increase their revenue because of popularity of organic cotton in recent time

In June 2018, EnviroLogix has launched QuickScan II. QuickScan II is a next generation scanner which is useful for quantifying or detecting GMOs and mycotoxins (such as aflatoxin) in processing, feed, grain, industries. With this introduction of the product the company has increased its product portfolio as the product has enhanced features and capability for quantitative GMO and mycotoxin analysis. This has ultimately helped the company to increase their revenue generation because of increase in demand for this platform in seed, grain, animal feed, and pet food industry

