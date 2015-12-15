Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2031
The global Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bosch
Continental
ZF Friedrichshafen
Wabco
Delphi Automotive
Autoliv
DAF
Denso
Mobileye
Hyundai Mobis
Knorr-Bremse
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Key Technology
Camera
Fusion
LiDAR
Radar
By Operating Speed
High Speed-Inter Urban AEB Systems
Low Speed-City AEB Systems
Pedestrian-VRU (Vulnerable Road Users) AEB Systems
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Each market player encompassed in the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
