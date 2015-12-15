Valeraldehyde Market Future Opportunities, Production/Demand Analysis & Outlook 2015 – 2021

Press Release

In 2029, the Valeraldehyde Market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Valeraldehyde  Market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Valeraldehyde market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Valeraldehyde Market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2015 – 2021 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Valeraldehyde  Market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Valeraldehyde  Market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Valeraldehyde  Market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

key players are shifting their manufacturing facilities to the Asia Pacific due to availability of land and cheap labor. 

Some of the key players in this market are BASF (Germany), Dow Chemical (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Toray Industries (Japan), Eastman Chemical Company(U.S.), and Evonik Industries (Germany) among others. Dow chemical manufactures valeric acid using the oxo process. Butylene is reacted with synthesis gas (hydrogen mixture and carbon monoxide) in the presence of a catalyst which yields valeraldehyde. Valeraldehyde is then oxidized to valeric acid.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:
  • North America
    • U.S
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK
    • Eastern Europe
    • CIS
  • APAC
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Others

Key features of this report

  • Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Valeraldehyde market dynamics
  • Latest innovations and key events in the industry
  • Analysis of business strategies of the top players
  • Valeraldehyde market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

The Valeraldehyde  Market report answers the following queries:

  • Why the demand for segment increasing in region?
  • At what rate the Valeraldehyde  market is growing?
  • What factors drive the growth of the Valeraldehyde  Market?
  • Which market players currently dominate the Valeraldehyde  Market?
  • What is the consumption trend of the Valeraldehyde  in region?

The Valeraldehyde  Market report provides the below-mentioned information:

  • Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Valeraldehyde  in these regions
  • Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the Valeraldehyde  Market
  • Scrutinized data of the Valeraldehyde  on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries
  • Critical analysis of every Valeraldehyde  Market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches
  • Trends influencing the Valeraldehyde  Market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments

Research Methodology of Valeraldehyde  Market Report

The Valeraldehyde  Market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Valeraldehyde  Market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Valeraldehyde  Market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.

Why Choose PMR?

  • Data collected from reliable and credible primary and secondary sources
  • Latest analytical and market research tools utilized to curate reports
  • Successfully delivered customized reports to clients across various industrial verticals
  • 24/7 customer service
  • Focus on curating high-quality and insightful market studies

 

About us:

PMR is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

