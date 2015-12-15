Malolactic Cultures Market Size to Grow at a Steady Rate During Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Malolactic Cultures Market

Market Segmentation

The malolactic cultures market can be segmented on the basis of form, type of bacterial species used and end use.

The malolactic cultures can be segmented on the basis of the form as:

Solid

Liquid

The malolactic cultures can be segmented on the basis of the type of bacterial species used as:

Lactic Acid Bacteria(LAB)

Oenococcus oeni

The malolactic cultures can be segmented on the basis of end use as:

Red Wine

White Wine

Malolactic Cultures Market: Key Players

As the consumption of wine is increasing due to the advancement in lifestyle, health awareness and increase in per capita income, malolactic cultures market is also growing and the key players include Chr. Hansen Laboratories, Lallemand Inc. (Lalvin), Enartis U.S.A Inc and WYeast Laboratories. Apart from them, more industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the malolactic cultures as the demand for the malolactic cultures is growing due to the increase in the number of health-conscious population. According to NIH, Red wine is said to be rich in antioxidants which is shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Malolactic cultures are typically used in red wines and improve its texture, aroma and flavor. Malolactic cultures are purely natural and consist of what is called “good bacteria” which prevents diseases and provide other health benefits.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The increasing number of wineries, shifts in lifestyle, increasing health awareness and increase in per capita income are the key factors in escalating the demand for malolactic cultures. This is further opening new opportunities for malolactic cultures market because the number of wineries are increasing and hence the usage of malolactic cultures which perform malolactic fermentation is also increasing. As the people are more aware about the healthcare nowadays, the manufacturers have the opportunity to produce the cultures that provide more health benefits than the cultures that are used conventionally.

Malolactic cultures are widely being used in the wine industry due to the rising demand and increasing competition. The vinters are using malolactic cultures in order to enhance the taste, aroma and flavor of the wine.

Hence, new and existing players have a good opportunity and they can attract more consumers by making them aware about the attributes and qualities of malolactic cultures.

The malolactic cultures market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the malolactic cultures market, including but not limited to: regional markets, packaging, and distribution channel.

