Prefilled Safety Devices Market to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Prefilled safety devices are devices developed as a result of the advancement of innovation in the conventional type of syringes, wherein the needles are created with safety system to anticipate any needle stick or some other needle-related wounds. These needles are designed in a way to reduce hurting in patients, besides preventing the contact of health care service providers from the danger of unsafe contamination. These syringes have needles which enables safe transfer of drug and eliminates the abuse of used syringes as those needles can be disposed and withdrawn after use. In addition, syringes with defensive shields are also available.

Prefilled safety devices are used in a large number of hospitals, clinics, and other health care facilities across the globe. These are produced to lessen needle-stick wounds and the risks of spreading of diseases due to these wounds. Spread of contamination due to the reuse of needles and syringes can be prevented through appropriate management of used syringes.

According to a study conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2016, globally, approximately 16 billion injections are given to patients in a year, out of which, approximately 90% is prescribed for preventive conditions. Risks of syringes are prevalent throughout the world, especially in developing countries, which pose high risk of developing infection among health care service providers and patients. Unsafe use of syringes can lead to malaria, hemorrhagic fevers, including Marburg and Ebola viruses, and others. Rising awareness about prefilled safety devices is projected to be a key driver of the growth of the global prefilled safety devices market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about the risks of reusing of prefilled syringes is expected to hinder the growth of the global prefilled safety devices market during the forecast period. Health care practitioners in developing countries, such as, India, Brazil, and China have the practice of reusing syringes in order to save costs, although this is anticipated to change in the near future due to rising awareness and regulatory pressure.

The global prefilled safety devices market can be segmented on the basis of product type, mechanism of operation, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the market can be divided into retractable needle and safety syringe, safety hypodermic needle, and others. On the basis of mechanism of action, the global prefilled safety devices market can be classified into active mechanism, passive mechanism, and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others.

Geographically, the prefilled safety devices market can be split into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The global prefilled safety devices market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, owing to rise in demand for safe prefilled syringes, advancement in technology, and stringent government policies to stop improper medical practices in the region. The prefilled safety devices market in the emerging countries of Asia Pacific and Latin American is projected to grow rapidly in the near future owing to rise in production of low-cost safety devices by local manufacturers and patient compliance to novel technologies. Additionally, international manufacturers are focusing on the emerging countries of these regions due to fast approvals and low competition in entering the markets.

Major players operating in the global prefilled safety devices market include DMC Medical Limited, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Sol-Millennium, Adept-Med International, Inc., Globe Medical Tech, Inc., UltiMed, Inc., Smiths Medical Inc., and 3M Healthcare.

