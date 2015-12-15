Brewery Equipment Market: Expansion Strategies Set to Generate Substantial Revenue in the near Future 2018 – 2026

In Europe, persistent interest for lager is prompting the extension of the bottling works by brewers, hence driving interest for brewery equipment. In the Asia Pacific, legislatures of various states are loosening up the standards for setting up bottling works, which is probably going to help drive the market during the conjecture time frame.

Brewery equipment is a set of several tools and monitoring systems used in brewing or processing of beer. The brewing process consists of various steps such as milling the grain, malting, mashing, lautering, boiling, wort separation, cooling, fermenting, conditioning, filtration, carbonation, cellaring, and filling. Each process requires specific equipment to perform the task of brewing.

Choice of equipment may vary on the basis of volume of processing or as per customized demand of the beer being produced. Brewery equipment is utilized for the processing of beer in small-scale, medium-sized, or large-scale operations. Increase in the consumption of different beer products is driving the demand for brewery equipment across the globe. Increasing investment by the brewery processing sector along with monitoring of brewery processing in automated mode has increased the demand for brewery equipment, thereby fueling the market. Increasing popularity of beer culture among end-users is also expected to boost the global brewery equipment market during the forecast period.

The global brewery equipment market can be segmented based on product, material type, size, end-user, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the market can be categorized into fermentation equipment, brewhouse equipment, carbonation, control & monitoring equipment, filling and packaging equipment, mashing equipment, filtration system, milling equipment, fittings & valves system, and others.

In terms of material type, the global brewery equipment market can be categorized into brass, copper, aluminum, stainless steel, and mild steel. Based on size, the market is divided into small size, mid-size, and large size. Based on end-user, it is categorized into macro brewery, micro brewery, brewpub, farm brewery, and regional breweries. In terms of distribution channel, the global brewery equipment market can be classified into online channels and offline channels.

In terms of region, the global brewery equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In North America, rise in consumption of beer and increase in beer processing have propelled the usage of brewery equipment.

In Europe, continuous demand for beer is leading to the expansion of breweries by brewers, thus driving demand for brewery equipment. In Asia Pacific, governments of different states are relaxing the rules for setting up breweries, which is likely to help drive the market during the forecast period. In Middle East & Africa, rise in demand for beer along with rapid investment of prominent players in the region are expected to fuel sales of brewery equipment in the coming years. Similarly, South America is also estimated to be an attractive region of the market in the near future.

Major drivers of the global brewery equipment market are rise in consumption of beer has promote for expansion of plant capacity, rise in investment by the brewery processing sector, and product portfolio expansion by large-scale brewing companies. In addition, prominent players are focusing on expansion of business by installing new brewery plants across the globe which is expected to propel the market in the coming years.

However, a major restraint of the global brewery equipment market is the refurbishment of old equipment to enhance, expand, or renovate brewery facilities and operations. Nevertheless, improving designs of brewery equipment and penetration of e-commerce business are expected to create significant opportunities for the brewery equipment market.

Major players operating in the global brewery equipment market include GEA Group AG, Deutsche Beverage Technology, Krones AG, Lehui Craft, Della Toffola Spa., Prospero Equipment Corporation, Brewbilt Manufacturing LLC, JV Northwest, Inc., Ximo Beer Brewing Equipment, Meura, Meto Brewery Equipment, Inc., Ziemann Holvrieka GmbH, Smart Machine Technologies, Inc, Caspary GmbH, Quality Tank Solutions, Craft Kettle Brewing Equipment, Blichmann Engineering, LLC, and Criveller Group.

