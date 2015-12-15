Surge in Demand for to Bolster the Growth of the Exercise and Fitness Accessories Market Between 2016 – 2024

Indepth Study of this Exercise and Fitness Accessories Market

TMR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Exercise and Fitness Accessories . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Exercise and Fitness Accessories market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Market Segmentation

Exercise and fitness accessories market can be segmented on the basis of product types which includes:

Exercise Accessories Skipping Ropes Stretch Mats Push up Bars Power Tubes Wrist Weights Light-Weight Lifters Others



Fitness Accessories Heart Rate Monitor

Wearable Accessories Shoes Power bands Elbow, Knee, Wrist, Ankle Support Gloves Fitness Belts Others

Others

Exercise and fitness accessories market can be segmented on the basis of end-users, which includes:

Individual

Fitness Clubs/Gyms

Exercise accessories such as skipping ropes, stretch maps, power tubes, push up bars and others are must have in gym bags. These accessories can be used for exercising at homes as well as in fitness clubs. Fitness accessory includes heart rate monitor which gives the percentage of one’s heart rate along with and average heart rate of each lap of workouts and the same for overall workouts. It also indicates some calories burnt in each exercise. Wearable accessories include a broad range of products such as shoes, power bands, ankle support, wrist supports, gloves, knee support, elbow support, and others. These accessories help the individual to perform workouts in an appropriate manner thereby enhancing the workout experience.

Exercise and fitness accessories market can be classified based on the end users. These fitness accessories are used either by individuals or fitness clubs/gyms or by both.

Exercise and Fitness Accessories Market: Regional Outlook

Regional coverage for exercise and fitness accessories include North America’s exercise and fitness accessories market, Latin America’s exercise and fitness accessories market, Europe’s exercise and fitness accessories market, Asia-Pacific’s exercise and fitness accessories market and China’s exercise and fitness accessories market and the Middle East’s and Africa’s exercise and fitness accessories market. Exercise and fitness accessories market have a high demand in North America followed by Latin America and Europe. It is because high consciousness about one’s physical well-being which drives them to join fitness clubs or perform indoor exercises thereby impacting the demand for fitness accessories market. The exercise and fitness accessories market in APAC have a comparatively less penetration as compared to North America, however, is estimated to grow during the forecast period. Developing economy such as India provides a potential scope for the fitness accessories market to grow during the forecast period. Growing population and their concern about health fitness, rising disposable income, increasing youth population are expected to stimulate the growth of fitness clubs in India thereby increasing the demand for exercise and fitness accessories market.

Exercise and Fitness Accessories Market: Market Players

Market players for exercise and fitness accessories market include Adidas, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Biosig Instruments Inc., Hangzhou Gymbo Sports Co., Ltd., and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

