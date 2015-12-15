Titanium Concentrate Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2018 – 2026

Global Titanium Concentrate Market: Introduction

Titanium concentrate is a mineral product, which is prepared by removing water from a titanium solution. It is used in the process where high surface area is required such as water treatment, fuel cells, and solar cell applications. Characteristics of titanium concentrate include low density, high strength, high melting point, and high resistance to corrosion & heat. Titanium concentrate is magnetic and can be separated by magnetic separators. Ilmenite, a major type of titanium concentrate, can be used as feedstock in the production of titanium pigments. Titanium concentrate strengthens metaphysical properties of crystals. Rutile and ilmenite are the prominent types of titanium concentrate. Ilmenite is a tetragonal crystal structure with two four-sided prisms.

Titanium Concentrate Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the titanium concentrate market can be segmented into rutile, ilmenite, and leucoxene. The rutile segment can be further bifurcated into natural and synthetic. Ilmenite can be subdivided into sulfate and chloride. In term of type, rutile is expected to be the largest segment of the global titanium concentrate market during the forecast period. Based on end-user industry, the titanium concentrate market can be segregated into aerospace & marine, construction, automotive, medical, energy, and others.

Titanium Concentrate Market: Overview

Easy availability of raw materials across the globe is the key factor driving the titanium concentrate market. Emission of hazardous wastes is increasing by the day; therefore, global regulatory bodies are introducing restrictions on the process of manufacturing titanium concentrate to control the emission of hazardous wastes. This has been hampering the global titanium concentrate market. In terms of type, rutile is a rapidly growing segment of the global titanium concentrate market. Leading players in the market are investing significantly in research and development of eco-friendly processes to manufacture titanium concentrate.

Titanium Concentrate Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region titanium concentrate market is segmented into five major regions such as , North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is a rapidly growing region of the global titanium concentrate. China and India are the prominent countries in Asia Pacific. In terms of demand, the market in Middle East & Africa is also expected to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period. The titanium concentrate market in North America and Europe is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period due to the growing government regulations on manufacturing of these products.

Titanium Concentrate Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the Titanium Concentrate Market include Huntsman International, DuPont, Ineos, Iluka Resources Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation., Toho Titanium Co., RTI International Metals, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Titanium Metal Corporation., Tronox Limited, Indian Rare Earths Limited ., Sierra Rutile Limited

