Sharps Containers Market Report – Actionable Insights and Recommendation by2017 – 2025

Sharps Containers Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Sharps Containers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sharps Containers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Sharps Containers Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Notable Developments

The growth of the global sharps market has compelled the vendors to come up with new strategies for business development.

The global sharps containers market suffered a setback when the city of Parksville shunned the use of sharps disposal containers, that were later picked up by Island Health. The growing trend of avoiding plastic materials has led to the development of containers made from biodegradable materials. Therefore, a new vertical of products has been introduced within the global sharps containers market.

Sale of sharps containers to the medical industry follows an extensive supply chain. The containers have to undergo several nodes of approval and testing before they are finally used in the industry. Therefore, the presence of a robust supply chain is a strong value proposition for the vendors operating in the global sharps containers market.

Some of the prominent players in the global sharps containers market are:

Bondtech Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

MAUSER Group

Stericycle

EnviroTain, LLC

Global Sharps Containers Market: Growth Drivers

Need for Invasive Procedures within Healthcare Rising incidence of chronic illnesses has led to an increase in the annual number of surgeries . It evident that an increase in surgical procedures across medical facilities would also increase the need for surgical aids such as forceps, blades, and incision tools. Therefore, the total volume of revenues within the global sharps containers market is slated to rise in the coming years. Several cases of medical negligence have resulted in severe complications during surgical procedures. Therefore, the medical industry is required to follow strict standards for handling and storing sharp objects during surgical procedures.

Use of Sharps Containers in Multiple Industries The use of sharps containers is not limited to the healthcare industry, and there are other key consumers of these containers. Storage of sharp objects in households is a matter of concern for parents. The need to prevent children as well as adults from coming in contact with sharps has led to increased demand within the market. Furthermore, sharps containers are also used by travellers to store several point-size objects such as needles, pins, and blades. There is little contention about the inflow of robust revenues within the global sharps containers market.

The global sharps containers market can be segmented by:

Product Type

Multipurpose Containers

Patient Room Containers

Phlebotomy Containers

The Sharps Containers Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

