Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP) Devices Market Overall Study Report Analysis 2018 – 2026

Excess mucus is associated with pulmonary infections and are linked with 50% of COPD hospital admissions across the globe. Impaired airway clearance in patients suffering from lung diseases leads to further destruction of lung tissues. Positive expiratory pressure therapy (PEP) is one of the frequently used options for airway clearance therapy. It can be used in addition to the traditional pressure therapy in lung diseases. In PEP devices, a person breathes through a handheld mouthpiece or mask. This helps air to get behind the mucus in the lungs and move it from the airway walls. The device allows air to pass freely as the patient breathes in, and involves active expiration of the inhaled air against the resistance.

Improved ventilation of lungs, efficient clearance of excessive mucus, and rise in prevalence of COPD are key factors expected to propel the PEP devices market during the forecast period. Labor-intensive and time consuming traditional methods of airway clearance are boosting the demand for advanced PEP devices across the globe. However, lack of awareness about technologically advanced airway clearance therapies in emerging countries is projected to restrain the PEP devices market in the near future.

The global PEP devices market can be segmented based on therapy type, product type, pressure type, application, and distribution channel. In terms of product type, the global PEP devices market can be bifurcated into face mask and mouth piece. Mouth piece accounted for large share of the market in terms of value in 2017, owing to the efficient collateral ventilation achieved with the help of mouthpiece devices and significant comfort of patients during the therapy. The segment is expected to continue to its dominance throughout the forecast period.

High Positive Expiratory Pressure (HiPEP) and Oscillatory Positive Expiratory Pressure (OscPEP) are the various types of therapies available in the global PEP devices market. Oscillatory PEP devices was the highly preferred type of PEP therapy in 2017, owing to the recent launches of novel oscillatory PEP such as Flutter, Acapella, and Aerobika by key manufacturers. Rise in prevalence of COPD owing to the increase in smoking and drinking in developed countries is likely to boost the oscillatory PEP segment during the forecast period. In terms of pressure type, the global PEP devices market can be classified into high pressure PEP (26-102cm H2O) and low pressure PEP (5-20cm H2O). The high pressure PEP segment generated maximum revenue in 2017, due to the rise in patient compliance for devices with high pressure and increase in bronchodilation achieved by pressure more than 26 cm H2O.

Patient efforts to reduce hospital stay is anticipated to boost the high pressure PEP segment by the end of 2026. Various applications in the global PEP devices market are atelectasis, bronchiectasis, bronchitis, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and COPD. Rise in incidence rate of COPD is expected to augment the COPD segment in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the global PEP devices market can be classified into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. In terms of revenue, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for significant share of the market in 2017, owing to the increase in distribution network of key manufacturers in hospital pharmacies and significant investments by public & private players in the health care sector in emerging countries.

Geographically, the global PEP devices market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global PEP devices market in 2017, owing to the rise in adoption of advanced airway clearance devices and increase in smoking and drinking in the U.S. This is boosting the patient pool for COPD in the U.S. and Canada. Europe also accounts for key share of the market, led by the strategic presence of prominent manufacturers in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the rise in geriatric population in China and Japan, and high penetration of key manufacturers in emerging countries of the region.

Prominent players operating in the global PEP devices market include Smiths Medical, Aptalis Pharma US Inc., Philips Respironics, Monaghan Medical, D R Burton Healthcare Products LLC, and Pari Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

