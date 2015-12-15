AI in Fashion Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2017 – 2025

AI in Fashion Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global AI in Fashion industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the AI in Fashion manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global AI in Fashion market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the AI in Fashion Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the AI in Fashion industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of AI in Fashion industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of AI in Fashion industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of AI in Fashion Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of AI in Fashion are included:

Notable Developments

Some of the recent notable developments in the global AI in fashion market are listed below:

Google has rolled out a new update for its highly popular Google Lens app. The app has the ability to provide users with similar product suggestions for clothing and other fashion related stuff. The app also provides a style idea feature that allows user to click picture of a clothing item and the results will show how others have bought or worn similar clothing items.

Catchroom recently helped Privalia, a fashion ecommerce platform for scaling up their business. Cathcroom provided Privalia with AI-driven visual recognition technology that was able to automatically extract information about the product from their images. The technology also offers an interface to edit or add more attributes of products.

AI in Fashion Market: Drivers and Restraints

A number of factors are responsible for driving the growth of the global AI in fashion market. One of the biggest driving factors for the market growth has been the growing consumer demand to have superior personalized experience. With the help of AI technology, brands and distributors can provide the required customization according to the data insights. Such customization helps in building up the brand value and also creating a strong sense of loyalty among users. Naturally, the growth of the AI in fashion market is surging with this developing trend.

On the other hand, there has also been an increasing demand for inventory management. AI helps in the automation of such tasks. Thus, the market is flourishing with this increasing demand. There are other important driving factors such as increasing influence of social media in the fashion industry across the globe, increasing demand for AI technology to identify upcoming fashion trends and study the consumer behavioral patterns, and increasing adoption of artificial intelligence across major blocks of the overall value chain. Such factors are thus helping to push the development of the global AI in fashion market to newer levels.

AI in Fashion Market: Geographical Outlook

In terms of geographical segmentation, the global AI in fashion market is divided into five major regional segments. These regions are Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Currently, the biggest regional segment of the global AI in fashion market is of North America. The region is expected to continue its dominance over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. Such dominance of the market is primarily due to the presence of several industry leaders in the region and the early availability and access to latest AI technology.

On the other hand, the region of Asia Pacific is expected show a great promise during this given forecast period. The region is home to two of the fastest developing economies in China and India. These countries possess a huge human resource with decent paying capacity. Naturally, the overall region is expected to offer huge business opportunities for the leading players in the market. Rise of ecommerce brands and retail channels too is helping to push the growth of the AI in fashion market in Asia Pacific region.

Global AI in Fashion Market is segmented as below:

Components

Solution Software Tools Platforms

Services Training and Consulting System Integration and Testing Support and Maintenance



Applications

Product Recommendation

Product Search and Discovery

Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting

Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting

Customer Relationship Management

Virtual Assistants

Others (Fraud detection, fabric waste reduction, and price optimization)

Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

Category

Apparel

Accessories

Footwear

Beauty and Cosmetics

Jewelry and Watches

Others (eyewear, home decor)

End-User

Fashion Designers

Fashion Stores

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2019-2025 AI in Fashion market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players