Propolis Market Outlook – Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Demand, Trends2017 – 2025

Notable Developments

Wedderspoon, one of the largest honey brand in the United States has launched a new line of Propolis products. These health honey products are throat sprays are a new line of natural products which are rising in demand worldwide. The sprays are touted as functional well product lines. These sprays are marketed as soothing for throats, and supportive to growth of the immune system. The rising health consciousness, and rising demand for natural products like these are expected to create major opportunities for players in the propolis market in the near future.

An international team of researchers have made a significant discovery that can change the fortunes of several players in the propolis market in the near future. These researchers have found that adding 4kg-1 to the diets of fishes resulted in best survival rates in cold climatic conditions. This study published in Aquculture journal was conducted by researchers from the National institute of Ocanography and Fisheries. The study experimented with Nile Tilapia fish. The rising demand for fish products, and growing threats of extinctions to various fish species is a major concern for the fishing industry worldwide. This study and potential of propolis use in the industry is a major potential upturn for the propolis market.

The Global Propolis Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global propolis market is expected to witness robust growth in the near future, thanks to rising demand for alternative medicine, growing demand for natural food products, and increased reliance on the substance for a wide variety of medical needs. The rising cases of burn victims due to rising instances of forest fires and urban fire outbreaks are also a major factor boosting demand in the propolis market. The demand from the healthcare sector for treating severe burn wounds is likely to rise in the near future. Additionally, propolis is also used for a variety of common conditions like treating sore throats, soothing voice chords, etc. The increasing reliance, the cost-effectiveness of alternative treatments, and increasing move by patients to prefer alternative healthcare options at retail clinics are expected to remain major drivers of growth.

The Global Propolis Market: Geographical Analysis

The global propolis market is expected to witness major growth in North America region. The growing demand for alternative medicine, growing demand for natural food products, and increasing awareness of the substance are expected to drive significant growth. The propolis market is also expected to register significant growth in Asia Pacific region. The significant rise in disposable incomes, large population, and traditional use of propolis in medicine are expected to register significant growth for the market in the region.

