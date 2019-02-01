Ready To Use Tablet Market size and forecast, 2019-2021

In 2029, the Tablet market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Tablet market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Tablet market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Tablet market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Tablet market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Tablet market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Market segmentation

The global tablet market is segmented on the basis of Product Type (Detachable, Slate); Operating System (Android, iOS, Windows); Screen Size (Below 8 inch, 8 inch and above); End Use (Consumer, Commercial); and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, MEA, and Japan).

Detachable product type expected to register a comparatively high CAGR over the forecast period

The Detachable product type segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 78.57 Bn by the end of 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.5% over the forecast period to reach US$ 596.61 Bn by 2026. The Slate product type segment is likely to have slight growth during 2018–2021 and is expected to lose major market share beyond 2021 owing to the growing adoption of detachable tablets.

Android operating system to account for a high volume share by the end of 2026

The Android operating system segment is estimated to register a volume CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period. The Android segment is expected to account for 44.2% value share while the iOS operating system segment is estimated to hold 44.9% value share of the global tablet market by 2026.

Below 8 inch screen size segment to register a high CAGR during the forecast period

The Below 8 inch screen size segment is anticipated to witness high growth between 2016 and 2026. This segment is slated to exhibit a CAGR of 20.9% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Commercial end use segment expected to register a higher CAGR than the Consumer segment

The Commercial end use segment is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 56.69 Bn by the end of 2016. This segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period. The Consumer end use segment is anticipated to account for 66% value share in 2016.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) market to retain market dominance in terms of volume

In terms of value, the APEJ market is estimated to account for 28.7% share of the global tablet market in 2026. This regional market is expected to witness high Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 17.4% in 2016 to 21.1% in 2026 and is projected to exhibit a higher market attractiveness index than other regional markets in the global tablet market. The market in North America is anticipated to be valued at US$ 31.51 Bn by the end of 2016 and is expected to increase to US$ 194.56 Bn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period.

Leading market players are adopting strategies such as competitive pricing and mergers and acquisitions to increase market share

The top companies operating in the global tablet market are Apple Inc., Samsung, Lenovo Group Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Acer Inc., Micromax, Xiaomi, and ASUStek. Leading market players are consolidating their market position by implementing strategies such as innovative product development, customer centricity, continuous technological development, expansion of product distribution channels, and penetration pricing to maximise sales and increase profitability.

Research Methodology of Tablet Market Report

The global Tablet market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Tablet market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Tablet market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.