Specialty Lighting Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2018 – 2028

Global Specialty Lighting Market – From FMI's Viewpoint

The Specialty Lighting market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Specialty Lighting are covered in the report.

The global Specialty Lighting market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

Key Drivers

Rising Demand for Surgical Lighting Solutions to Foster Growth

When it comes to setup for surgery, there are specific lighting requirements which include a perfect balance between luminance and shadow. These days there has been a rise in demand for shadowless lights. These lights which were earlier used in major surgeries have now entered the arena of dental and minor surgeries. Manufacturers are eyeing the medical industry to provide surgical lighting solutions as they are the highest revenue contributors to the global specialty lighting market.

Increasing Use of Specialty Lights in Agricultural Industry to Propel Growth

Due to changes in climate agricultural business are adopting new technologies such as horticulture lighting for cultivation. Moreover, there has been a rise in indoor and vertical arming which essentially requires LED lighting solutions, thus contributing to specialty lighting market’s growth.

Global Specialty Lighting Market: Regional Analysis

North America is at the helm of the specialty lighting industry due to high demand from the entertainment industry. There is a wide range of music festivals that happen in this region that require novel entertainment lighting solutions. The U.S. has highly contributed to the market’s growth in this region majorly through surgical lighting application. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing specialty lighting market due to increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment.

The specialty lighting market is segmented based on:

Light Source:

LEDs

Others (halogen lamps, xenon bulbs, incandescent lamps)

Application:

Entertainment

Medical

UV lamps

Others

Entertainment lighting:

Stage lighting

Studio lighting

Others

Medical lighting:

Surgical lighting

Examination lighting

UV lamps:

Air purification

Water purification

Surface purification

