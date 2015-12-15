Electrical Digital Twin Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players2017 – 2025

Electrical Digital Twin Market Scope of the Report:

Growth Drivers

Need to Eliminate Digital Losses

The transmission of electricity via power grids involves substantial amount of risk. Even minor deviances from the required value of input or output can cause major fallouts. Hence, there is a need to test-run all power grids in a virtual space. This factor generates huge-scale demand within the global electrical digital twin market.

Corrections and Adjustments in Electricity Supply

Power outages can be a severe deadlock for the energy sector. Power utilities are majorly driven by the need to optimize electricity supply and consumption. The recurring need to scale electricity supplies according to the needs of the sectors has given rise to adjustments. Digital twins help in making such adjustments, and this factor has played an integral role in propelling market demand.

The global electrical digital twin market is segmented on the basis of:

Twin Type

Gas & Steam Power Plant

Wind Farm

Digital Grid

Hydropower Plant,

Der

Deployment

Cloud/Hosted

On-Premises

