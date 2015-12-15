Huge Demand for PVC Pipe Market 2020-2027 By Top Key Players Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., egeplast international GmbH, Finolex Industries Ltd., IPEX Group of Companies, JM Eagle, Inc.

The PVC Pipe Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

The PVC Pipe Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of PVC Pipe Market production, supply, sales and market status.

The report also includes the profiles of key PVC pipe companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

egeplast international GmbH

Finolex Industries Ltd.

IPEX Group of Companies

JM Eagle, Inc.

NAPCO

Pipelife International GmbH

Plastika, a.s.

Tigre S/A

PVC pipes are used in conveying applications such as wastewater, chemical, heating fluid, gases, compressed gases, and others. These pipes are strong under pressure and do not rust when exposed to moisture. Also, these pipes are lightweight, flexible, and crush-resistant. PVC pipes are corrosion resistant, durable, and are readily replaced by some glue. These make them useful for plumbing jobs like water line and sewer lines. PVC pipes are also employed in agriculture for above the ground sprinkler system at low costs.

The PVC pipe market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as surging demands for pipes in irrigation sector as well as building and construction industry. Moreover, rapid urbanization and rising focus of governments on rural water management are other important factors contributing towards the growth of the PVC pipe market. However, substitutes such as HDPE and ABS pipes with enhanced properties are restricting the growth of the PVC pipe market. Also, toxicity associated with the PVC hinders the market growth.

