Hematocrit Test Market Recent Industry Trends and Developments 2018 – 2026

The hematocrit blood test defines the proportion of red blood cells in the blood. Composition of blood mainly constitutes of white blood cells and red blood cells suspended in virtually clear fluid called serum. The hemoglobin or hematocrit test specifies the percentage of blood by volume that is composed of red blood cells. Moreover, the volume proportion of red blood cells in a blood is termed hematocrit (HCT), also recognized as packed cell volume (PCV). Hemoglobin or hematocrit tests are the key blood tests used to identify anemia. Poor nutrition or various diseases can cause Anemia. The measurement of hematocrit is done by a machine that automatically regulates a various blood tests referred to as the complete blood count (CBC). The numerical listing of hematocrit and hemoglobin concentration and the three blood cell lines formed by the bone marrow (the white blood cells, the red blood cells, and the platelets) is known as complete blood count.

The global hematocrit test market is categorized on the basis of indications, product types, end-user, and geography. On the basis of indications, the global hematocrit test market is segment into, anemia, congenital heart disease, lymphoma, leukemia, kidney tumor, and others. Anemia is a condition in which body lacks in number of healthy red blood cell below the bodys physiological level. Iron deficiency anemia most dominant nutritional deficiency throughout the globe, affecting number of countries globally, with severe consequences for social development, human health, and economy. Leukemia is a malignancy or caner of bone marrow and the blood caused by the rapid production of unusual white blood cells. Generally, the normal white blood cells helps in fighting the infection and the malformed white blood cells produced in the body are not able to fight the cancer or infection and damage the capability of the bone marrow to produce platelets and red blood cells. Congenital heart disease or defects are structural problems that arise from abnormal formation of major blood vessel or heart. Lymphoma occurs when the body produces the large quantity of abnormal cells within the lymphatic system.

Based on product type the global hematocrit test market is categorized into hematocrit test meter, analyzers and others. On the basis of end-user, the global hematocrit test market is further segmented into hospitals & surgical centers, ambulatory surgical center, diagnostic centers and others. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate global hematocrit test market by end user. The good facilities provided by hospitals for surgical care is the key factor contributing towards the high share of the segment in the global market. The increasing number of and ambulatory surgical centers, and advanced quality of treatment provided by the ambulatory surgical centers is expected to propel the growth of segment over the forecast period.

Based on geography, the hematocrit test market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further North America Hematocrit Test market is segmented in to U.S., and Canada. Europe Hematocrit Test market is segmented into U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific Hematocrit Test market is further segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America Hematocrit Test market is segmented into Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America. Where Middle East and Africa Hematocrit Test market is segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global hematocrit test market owing to the increasing geriatric population, increase in prevalence of anemia and rising number of surgical procedures in the region. Europe is the second largest market for hematocrit test owing to factors such as rising expenditure in research, increased focus of key players engaged in the manufacturing of medical devices for instruments development in these major economies. Additionally, ever-increasing patient population, well-developed healthcare sector, and high healthcare expenditure by the European nations fuel the market growth.

Some of the major key players in global hematocrit test market are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Mindray Medical International Limited, Boule Diagnostics AB, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Sysmex Corporation

