Construction Chemical Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019-2028

Construction Chemical Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Construction Chemical industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Construction Chemical manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Construction Chemical market covering all important parameters.

the demand for construction chemical market across India. Also, an influx of new products in admixtures, adhesives and sealants and water proofing chemicals by key players such as BASF SE, Pidilite and SIKA is expected to bolster the market growth thereby increasing competitiveness in the market.

Admixtures represents a huge market potential followed by adhesives and sealants. Water proofing chemicals indicates a significant contribution to growth in construction chemicals market by 2020.

In this study, we analyze the India construction chemical market during 2014-2020. We focus on:

Market size and forecast, 2012-2020

Segment wise growth as a key focus due to increasing market potential

Key drivers and developments in construction chemicals

Key Trends and Developments in admixtures, adhesives and sealants, water proofing chemicals, repair, rehabilitation and others

Key Drivers and developments in particular sectors such as infrastructure and residential & non-residential and particular regions such as north, south, east and west.

Examples of key Companies Covered



Apple Chemie, Pidilite, BASF SE Chemicals, CICO Technologies, Chembond Chemicals, SIKA (India), FOSROC, Perma Chemicals, Fairmate Chemicals, Mapei India

