Ultrasonic Aspirators Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2018 – 2026

Ultrasonic aspirators are devices used in surgical procedures to remove hard tissues (bone) or soft tissues, fluid, or air from cavities. Ultrasonic aspirator mainly consists of a container where vacuum is created due to the reversed air pressure by air suction pump. It also has a hand piece which is used to remove the tissue, fluid, or air. Shape of the hand piece can be angular or straight. Hand piece may also vary by size. Leading manufacturers offer advanced ultrasonic aspirators which can be operated through three different frequencies, depending on the applications.

At present, minimally invasive surgeries show a prominent trend across the world. Low risk of infection in wounds, early recovery, and low cost of surgery are escalating the preference for minimally invasive surgeries. The global ultrasonic aspirators market is primarily driven by growing number of surgical procedures, increasing rate of diagnosis and treatment of diseases, and rising trend of minimally invasive surgery across the world. However, product recalls due to technical failure, high costs, and stringent laws regarding regulatory and intellectual property rights are likely to hamper the growth of the global ultrasonic aspirators market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, mergers and acquisitions among major market players, increasing R&D investment, and technological advancements are expected to provide impetus to the global ultrasonic aspirators market during the forecast period.

In terms of product, the global ultrasonic aspirators market can be classified into standalone and integrated. The standalone segment constituted the dominant share of the market in 2017. Dominance of the standalone segment in the global ultrasonic aspirators market is due to the simplified design, less risk of damage, and relatively lower cost of the standalone ultrasonic aspirators. The integrated segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to possibility of customization in the integrated ultrasonic aspirators and technological advancements. In terms of application, the global ultrasonic aspirators market can be categorized into neurosurgery, liver surgery, orthopedic surgery, brain cancers, CSF disorders, gynecology surgery, and others. The neurosurgery segment held the maximum share of the market in 2017, followed by the orthopedic surgery and liver surgery segments. Rise in the number of plastic surgery, bariatric surgery, etc. is expected to drive the growth of the others segment during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the global ultrasonic aspirators market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and others (academic and others). As neurosurgeries are complicated in nature and require delicate tools, they are mostly performed in hospitals. The hospitals segment accounted for the leading share of the market in 2017, followed ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and others segments.

Geographically, the global ultrasonic aspirators market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the dominant share of the global ultrasonic aspirators market in 2017, owing to the significant number of surgical procedures performed, presence of technically advanced hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, rise in diagnosis and treatment of diseases, and more importantly, presence of major players in the region. The U.S. is anticipated to capture the lions share, as compared to Canada, in the ultrasonic aspirators market in North America. Europe held the second-leading share of the global ultrasonic aspirators market in 2017. The market in the region is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period, due to well-established health care infrastructure, availability of advanced tools, high rate of diagnosis and treatment of diseases, and high number of surgical procedures performed in Western Europe. Developing health care infrastructure, contribution of domestic players, steep competition in the market, and improving economy are expected to drive the growth of the ultrasonic aspirators market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. High cost of the ultrasonic aspirators and underdeveloped health care infrastructure in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to restrain the growth of the ultrasonic aspirators market in these regions during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global ultrasonic aspirators market include Soering GmbH, Stryker, Integra Life Sciences, Olympus, Misonix, Inc.

