Marine Fire-fighting Equipment Market – Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2018 – 2026

A ship is approved to sail in water whether its international waters or domestic water only when it is constructed as per the fire safety system code and carries required fire-fighting appliances approved by the concerned authority. Presence of high temperature, excess quantity of flammable oil, and other combustible material in a ship might cause fire.Due to this, safety systems are mandatory in marine ships. This has resulted in the rising demand for marine firefighting equipment over a period of time. A ship is fitted with portable or fixed type of fire retardant and firefighting equipment. The fire-fighting equipment fitted in the ship should meet the requirement of MC SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) and approved by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). Manufacturers of these systems are always focused on introducing new safety features in marine fire -fighting equipment. Some of the safety features includes enhanced structural fire protection, enhanced support for vessels, and high-pressure water mist systems. All these safety features are expected to enhance the effectiveness of fire suppression techniques and are expected to increase the market attractiveness of the fire-fighting equipment market during the forecast period.

Marine Fire-Fighting Equipment Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are various factors expected to drive the marine fire-fighting equipment market such as need for installation of safety equipment on ships, and the mandate regarding safety compliance. Rapidly evolving passenger ship safety measures due to increasing number of accidents in ships is expected to increase the demand for marine fire- fighting equipment during the forecast period. As per regulatory bodies such as the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), use of firefighting equipment in a ship or cruise is mandatory. These safety regulations are one of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now: https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6624?source=atm

Marine Fire-Fighting Equipment Market – Segmentation

The global marine fire-fighting equipment market can be segmented based on type, product type, and geography. On the basis of type, the marine fire-fighting equipment market has been segmented into portable and fixed type firefighting equipment. Based on product type, the marine fire-fighting equipment market has been segmented into portable fire extinguishers, fire doors, fire dampers, fire pumps, fire main piping and valves, fire hose and nozzles, fire hydrants, fixed fire extinguishers, fire detectors and alarms, inert gas system, emergency escape breathing device (EEBD), fire fighter outfit, and others. The portable fire extinguishers segment is further segmented into water, wet chemical, foam, dry chemical, carbon dioxide (CO2), and vaporizing liquid.

Based on geography, the global marine fire-fighting equipment market can be divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America. North America is expected to hold the major market share during the forecast period as compared to other regions. Increase in the demand for naval vessels in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to drive the growth of the marine fire-fighting equipment market. This is because of use of safety products such as firefighting equipment in naval vessels. This would provide substantial growth opportunities for these regions in future.

Marine Fire-Fighting Equipment Market – Key Players

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights: https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/6624?source=atm

Major players operating in the marine fire-fighting equipment market include Akron Brass, Amerex Fire International, Asiatic Fire System, Fireboy- Xintex, Sea- Fire, Danfoss Semco, Fluid Global Solutions, Hochiki Europe, Elkhart Brass Manufacturing, Garbarino Pump Asia, Jason Engineering, NAFFCO, Kidde- Fenwal, Survitec Group, and others. The marine fire-fighting equipment market is highly fragmented with many organized and unorganized players present in the market and offering a wide range of fire-fighting equipment. Additionally, the players are focused on offering solutions with new technologies which helps them to increase their market share over the years.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the markets trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key players strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholders in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Get Discount on this report at: https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/6624?source=atm