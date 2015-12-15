Hand Dryers Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.25% with Top Key Players, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth Application, Size and Forecast to 2026

This Hand Dryers market research report provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies to thrive in the market. These CAGR values play a key role in determining the costing and investment values or strategies.

Global hand dryers market to rise to an estimated value of USD 1987.18 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 12.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Increasing demand of hand dryers from varied industries including airports, hotel and restaurants, hospitals, offices, shopping malls, food processing & service industry amongst a few

Rising demand for environmental friendly and no-pollution/ emission products also boosts the growth of this market

Increased demand for power saving and energy efficient devices fosters the growth of this market

Increase in the number of restaurants and hotels result in the rising demand for hand dryers in such industries boosts the growth

Technological advancements and introduction of smart hand dryers

Rapid development of infrastructure, especially of the developing nations pave the way for the growth for this market

The cost of installation of hand dryers is relatively higher than simple paper towels

Microbial cross-contamination caused by these hair dryers impact the health of users

Noise pollution at the time of installation hinders the growth of this market

Details of few key market players are given here- American Dryer, Dyson, ELECTROSTAR, Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd, SAVORTEX, Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd., Excel Dryer., Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SPL NZ., Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., Saniflow, Taishan Jieda Electric Co., Ltd., World Dryer., Palmer Fixture Company, Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd., TOTO LTD., GROUPE JVD, Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd., Penson & Co., European Tissue, Warner Howard, The Hygiene Company, Veltia UK, Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd, amongst others.

Global Hand Dryers Market By Product (Hot Air, Jet Air), Operation Mode (Manual On-Automatic Off/ Push Button, Fully Automatic), Mounting Technique (Surface Mounted, Wall Mounted), End User (Airports, Hotels & Restaurants, Hospitals, Offices, Shopping Malls, Healthcare, Food Processing & Service, Education Institutes, Common Public Restrooms, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

Part 01: Hand Dryers Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Hand Dryers Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Hand Dryers Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Hand Dryers Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Hand Dryers Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Hand Dryers Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Hand Dryers Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Hand Dryers by Countries

