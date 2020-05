Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Growth Prediction, Investment Opportunity, Product Type and Forecast 2025

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market is expected to grow from US$ 11.45 billion in 2016 to US$ 51.85 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 18.4% between 2017 and 2025.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market is at its infancy stage in the developing countries and is highly adopted technology in several developed countries. The market is further expected to flourish with change in government regulations for UAV related technologies across the globe. One of the key factor propelling the market growth for UAVs is its increasing adoption for commercial use by the end-user industries. As per the statistics revealed by FAA, the sale for commercial and hobbyists UAVs are expected to rise from 2.5 Mn in 2016 to 7 Mn in 2020. Moreover, the changing federal regulations are further anticipated to stimulate the growth for commercial UAVs. For instance, the US government recently introduced a program for intensifying testing of UAVs to accelerate the adoption of UAVs in the commercial sector.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current UAV market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provides value chain along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market report.

