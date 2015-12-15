Military Tank Containers Market Insights and Forecast To 2025 Explored In Latest Research
The top companies operating in the military tank container market include WEW Container Systems GmbH, Krampitz Tanksystems GmbH, Klinge Corporation, Seabox, Inc., Variel A.S., Ancora Sp. Z. O. O., AMA Spa, Eurotainer, Lava Engineering Company and Saxon Containers Fze among others.
Key findings of the study:
- From a growth perspective South Korea in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 7.3% during the forecast period
- Dry container segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, however, reefer container is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in military tank container market during the forecast period.
- Fuel segment in the supplies segment dominated the military tank container market in 2017, however, in the future, the others segment is expected to create lucrative business opportunities
- Homeland security segment is the most prominent end user of military tank containers, and military segment is foreseen create significant revenue generation opportunity in the coming years.
GLOBAL MILITARY TANK CONTAINER MARKET – SEGMENTATION
GLOBAL MILITARY TANK CONTAINER MARKET – BY MATERIAL TYPE
- Stainless Steel
- Aluminium Alloys
GLOBAL MILITARY TANK CONTAINER MARKET – BY CONTAINER TYPE
- Dry Container
- Reefer Container
GLOBAL MILITARY TANK CONTAINER MARKET – BY SUPPLIES
- Water
- Fuel
- Others
GLOBAL MILITARY TANK CONTAINER MARKET – BY END-USER
- Military
- Homeland Security
GLOBAL MILITARY TANK CONTAINER MARKET – BY GEOGRAPHY
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Russia
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- South America (SAM)
- Brazil
