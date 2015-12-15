Aerial Imaging Market Report Highlights Diversity, Novelty and Impact of Emerging Solutions

Some of the key players influencing the market are Aeroptic, LLC, Blom ASA, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, Eagle View Technologies, Inc, Fugro N.V., Global UAV Technologies Ltd, Kucera International Inc, Landiscor Real Estate Mapping., Nearmap Ltd., among others.

Aerial imaging helps to provide images of ground surfaces which are taken from higher places with the help of cameras. Cameras are mounted on various air vehicles such as helicopters, airships, balloons, unmanned aerial vehicles which are used for taking images. Aerial imaging is done using limited patented technologies to deliver the finest quality and detail of every feature.

Growing adoption of digital aerial imagery in urban planning and increasing popularity of location-based services are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of aerial imaging market whereas rising concern over privacy, public safety, and national security act as a restraining factor for this market. Technologies such as GIS and LiDAR systems will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The “Global Aerial Imaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerial imaging industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global aerial imaging market with detailed market segmentation by air vehicle, industry vertical, end-user and geography. The global aerial imaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

