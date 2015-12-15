Military Micro Tactical Ground Robots Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027

Some of the key players influencing the market are Roboteam Inc., Qinetiq Group PLC, iRobot Corporation, The Boeing Company, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Clearpath Robotics, Robotnik Automation, ReconRobotics Inc., and Perrone Robotics.

A micro tactical ground robot is a lightweight and tactical vehicle that can be used in any type of terrains and both indoors and outdoors. It is a handheld system that can be carried by an individual soldier. The rising trend of automation in the military and defense sector worldwide is one of the major driver for the growth of the micro tactical ground robots market.

Increasing use of these robots in the explosive ordinance disposal segment, owing to the rising usage of the robots in detecting explosives at public places and vehicles for ensuring public safety, is also one of the major reason for the growth in the market. However, high maintenance cost associated with these robots can act as a restraining factor in the market. Growing trend towards autonomous robotics and lesser control of human operators is projected to increase the demand for these robots in the coming years.

The “Global Military Micro Tactical Ground Robots Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the military micro tactical ground robots industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global military micro tactical ground robots market with detailed market segmentation by mode of operation, application and geography. The global military micro tactical ground robots market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

