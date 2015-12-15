Automotive Blower Market Competitive Environment & Forecast 2018 – 2026

Thermal management of the various systems in an automotive such as light sources, infotainment system, and engine control unit plays an important role. High performance blowers are used to cool the engine management system. Blowers help maintain the temperature of electronic components of the vehicle as well as the core components. In the engine compartment, complex electronic components, installed in order to perform various activities, which are operated at high pressure and demand cooling.

Increase in incorporation of electronics systems in modern vehicles such as infotainment, light source, and engine cooling unit are likely to boost the demand for automotive blowers during the forecast period. Blower manufacturers provide compact design, reliable solutions, and durable blowers and hence, OEMs prefer blowers for thermal management. Rise in vehicle production across the globe, owing to consumer demand and increase in electronic applications in modern vehicles, is likely to boost the demand for automotive blowers during the forecast period.

The global automotive blower market can be segmented based on type of blower, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. In terms of type of blower, the market can be classified into centrifugal blower and others. Centrifugal blowers are available with single and multiple impellers. They offer multiple advantages such as noiseless operation, high efficiency, light weight, and long operating life, as compared to other types of blowers. Therefore, demand for centrifugal blowers is likely to increase during the forecast period, which in turn is likely to drive the automotive blower market during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive blower market can be divided into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle. Continuous increase in production of passenger vehicles across the globe is anticipated to drive the global automotive blower market. Increase in sales of electric vehicles across the globe, owing to stringent emission norms, is projected to propel the automotive blower market during the forecast period. Increase in penetration of electronic systems in passenger vehicles is anticipated to fuel the demand for automotive blowers during the forecast period.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive blower market can be split into aftermarket and OEM. Presence of number of manufacturers of automotive blower are available in the aftermarket which manufacturers the blower as per the requirement. However, OEMs offers high strength blower with a longer lifespan and superior quality. This is estimated to boost the OEM segment in the near future.

In terms of region, the automotive blower market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The automotive blower market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to the presence of a large customer base and a robust automotive industry in the region. Rapid urbanization, migration towards metro cities and increase in purchase power capacity of the consumer are likely to drive the automotive industry during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the automotive blower market include SUNON, SPAL Automotive, ebm-papst, Nidec Corporation, Delta Electronics (Americas) Ltd, and Continental Automotive GmbH.

