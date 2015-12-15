Research Report and Overview on Petrochemicals (Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Xylene, Toluene, Vinyls, Styrene and Methanol) Market, 2019-2028

The global Petrochemicals (Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Xylene, Toluene, Vinyls, Styrene and Methanol) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Petrochemicals (Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Xylene, Toluene, Vinyls, Styrene and Methanol) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Petrochemicals (Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Xylene, Toluene, Vinyls, Styrene and Methanol) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Petrochemicals (Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Xylene, Toluene, Vinyls, Styrene and Methanol) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Petrochemicals (Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Xylene, Toluene, Vinyls, Styrene and Methanol) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Product Segment Analysis

Ethylene Polyethylene Ethylene oxide Ethylene dichloride Ethyl benzene Other (Including Alpha olefins and vinyl acetate)



Propylene Polypropylene Propylene oxide Acrylonitrile Cumene Acrylic acid Isopropanol Other (Including Polygas chemicals and oxo-chemicals)



Butadiene Styrene-butadiene rubber Butadiene rubber Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene Styrene-butadiene latex Other (Including Nitrile rubber and mechanical belts)



Benzene Ethyl benzene Cumene Cyclohexane Nitrobenzene Alkyl benzene Other (Including Maleic anhydride)



Xylene

Toluene Benzene Xylenes Solvents Toluene diisocyanate Other (Including Pesticides, drugs and nitrotoluene)



Vinyls

Styrene Polystyrene Expandable polystyrene Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene Styrene-butadiene latex Unsaturated polyester resins Styrene-butadiene rubber Other (Including copolymer resins)



Methanol Formaldehyde Gasoline Acetic acid Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Dimethyl ether Methanol to olefins (MTO) Other (Including biodiesel, solvent and chloromethane)



Petrochemicals Market: Regional Analysis North America Europe China Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Each market player encompassed in the Petrochemicals (Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Xylene, Toluene, Vinyls, Styrene and Methanol) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Petrochemicals (Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Benzene, Xylene, Toluene, Vinyls, Styrene and Methanol) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

