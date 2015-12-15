Solid Control Equipment Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2018 – 2026

Solid Control Equipment Market: Introduction

Solid control equipment plays a vital role in drilling rigs. It separates solids in drilling fluids from the well surface. Solid control equipment contains five layers: mud tank, shale shaker, vacuum degasser, desilter, and centrifuge. Shale shaker is used to separate big solids or rocks with diameter above 75?m, while desilter segregates solids with diameter between 15 ?m and 44?m. Centrifuge separates suspended solids with 2?m diameter. Often, desander and desilter are combined to make a high-efficiency mud cleaner. A vacuum degasser is used to separate the air. All these layers such as mud tank, shale shaker, vacuum degasser, desilter, and centrifuge are mounted on the top of the mud tank.

Solid Control Equipment Market: Segmentation Overview

Based on application the solid control equipment market can be segmented into onshore and offshore. In terms of type, the market can be classified into shale shakers & screen, mud centrifuges, hydrocyclones, and mud cleaners.

Solid Control Equipment Market: Overview

Major drivers of the solid control equipment market include recent practice of environment-friendly drilling, reduction in the overall well cost, adoption of solids control measures, and utilization of synthetic fluids in drilling fluids. High adoption of solid control equipment for waste control during drilling processes is driving the global solid control equipment market. Rapid urbanization in developing economies and increase in exploration activities globally are expected to boost the demand for solid control equipment. Rise in demand for drinking water across the globe is leading to an increase in number of drilling activities. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for solid control equipment. Environmental concerns are restricting drilling activities, while adverse weather conditions are restraining the solid control equipment market. High capital cost is another major factor hindering the global solid control equipment market. Problems associated with the use of solid control equipment, such as high vibrations and difficulty in separation of biological solids with small density, are expected to restrain the global solid control equipment market. Socio-political turmoil and adverse tax laws are some of the major challenges hindering the market. Arctic drilling and rise in demand for innovation of new products are expected to create opportunities for the solid control equipment market.

Solid Control Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region the global solid control equipment market can be segmented into Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, North America is expected to account for a considerable share of the market during the forecast period. Increase in exploration activities and rise in offshore drilling activities in this region are driving the solid control equipment market in the North America. Oil & gas reserves are present in North America, particularly in the U.S. This has increased drilling activities in the region. Rise in exploration of unconventional resources such as coal bed methane and shale gas is boosting the demand for solids control equipment. Europe is expected to hold substantial share of the global solids control equipment market. The market in the region is expected to expand at a comparatively sluggish pace due to political and economic uncertainty. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increase in government initiatives for the development of infrastructure in emerging economies such as China and India is fueling the solid control equipment market in Asia Pacific.

Solid Control Equipment Market: Key Players

Key players in the global solid control equipment market include Aker Solutions, BHGE, Clean Harbors, Inc., Derrick Corporation, GN Solids Control, Halliburton, IMDEX LIMITED, Schlumberger Limited, and National Oilwell Varco.

