Architectural Membranes Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2018 – 2026

Architectural Membranes Market – Overview

Architectural membranes are part of buildtech textiles, i.e. those technical textile products which are used in construction industry. These are products which carry their load as tension in their plane. These membranes are used primarily in the construction industry, especially in tensile structures. In architectural membranes, strength is achieved by using the joining technology. The structure of these membranes is pre-tensioned or pre-stressed to eliminate the compressive force in them. Architectural membranes are usually made of woven or coated fabrics or non-woven materials, in case of certain special applications. These membranes add to aesthetic look along with ample amount of light transmission. Architectural membranes is a trending product in the construction industry. Continuous innovations are taking place in textile as well as polymer materials that are primarily used in the manufacture of architectural membranes. Architectural membranes are primarily used in outdoor roofs and shading applications. Features such as lightness, translucency, water tightness, flexibility, easy construction as well as technological advancements lead to adoption of architectural membranes in various construction activities.

Architectural Membranes Market – Drivers and Restraints

Different trending materials used in architectural membranes are PTFE fiberglass, ETFE films, PVC, and insulated tensioned membranes. PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene) fiberglass is a woven fiberglass membrane coated with Teflon. It can be installed in any climatic conditions. ETFE (ethylene tetrafluoroethylene) films can be used in single-, double-, or triple-layered tensile applications. Both woven and non-woven PVC (polyvinyl chloride) is available in the market. It is one of the most cost-effective products. Insulated tensioned membranes are PTFE fiberglass membranes with thin translucent insulation. These products aim at providing higher illumination to a wider interior coverage space. Furthermore, high-performance fabrics are increasingly being used in architectural membranes.

Increasing construction activities across the globe drive the demand for architectural membranes. Shift from temporary toward permanent architectural membranes is augmenting the sale of architectural membranes with high-end materials. Increasing commercial activities involving wide coverage of areas also lead to rise in sales of architectural membranes. Demand for heat- and sound-insulated products in the construction industry is propelling sales of architectural membranes. On the other hand, developed cities are already mature or stagnant which installed architectural membranes in large-scale projects. Moreover, most of the developing countries have the scope for small-scale projects. This is a challenging factor for top players to compromise on the price factor and accordingly revenue generation is less comparatively in the developing regions. This paves road for the top players to focus on the replacement market in the developed regions. Accordingly, new material innovations is expected to create opportunities for the matured architectural membranes market with adopting of technological advancements.

Architectural Membranes Market – Segmentation

The global architectural membranes market has been segmented based on product, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on product, the architectural membranes market has been segmented into glass fabrics, polyester fabrics, ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) sheeting, and others. In terms of application, the market for architectural membranes has been divided into tensile architecture, tents, sun shading & sun screening, printing, and others. In terms of industry vertical, the architectural membranes market can be segmented into aerospace, automotive, construction, defense, energy & environment, industrial, life sciences, and transportation. In terms of region, the global architectural membranes market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Architectural Membranes Market- Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global architectural membranes market are Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Serge Ferrari, Low & Bonar PLC, Heytex Bramsche GmbH, Sattler AG, Sioen Industries, Verseidag- INDUTEX GmbH, Hiraoka & Co., Ltd., Seaman Corp, Chukoh Chemical Industries Ltd., Naizil SRL, ObeiKan, Sika AG, Valmieras Stikla Ãâ¦ÃÂ iedra AS., Taconic-AFD, Kobond, and Zhejiang Xinyida Reinforced Mayerial CO., LTD.

