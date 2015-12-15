Automotive Valves to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019-2026

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Automotive Valves Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

Market: Dynamics

The world automotive valves market is envisaged to be boosted by the rapid rise in automobile sales across major regions. Countries such as India and China are witnessing a surge in the growth of automobile sales and production warranting a positive impact on the progress of the market. Heavy penalties imposed by authorities such as Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) upon failure to adhere to emission standards could bode well for the market. New automotive valve technologies, as a result, could receive investments directed by automakers. The market for supportable automotive valves is projected to be advantaged in the coming years due to the increasing upgrade of automobiles and incessant rise in automobile demand.

Global Automotive Valves Market: Segmentation

The international automotive valves market is prophesied to see a product segmentation into AT control valve, water valve, tire valve, exhaust gas recirculation valve, solenoid valve, fuel system valve, thermostat valve, brake valve, air conditioning (A/C) valve, and engine (inlet and outlet) valve. By 2022, engine (inlet and outlet) valve could achieve a larger revenue of US$6.1 bn.

By vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), luxury passenger cars, premium passenger cars, mid-size passenger cars, and compact passenger cars are anticipated to divide the international automotive valves market.

By sales channel, OEM and aftermarket could be the two chief segments for the international automotive valves market.

By function, the international automotive valves market is predicted to be segregated into electric, pneumatic, hydraulic, and mechanical and pilot-operated.

By geography, Japan, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Latin America, and Europe could be key segments of the international automotive valves market.

Global Automotive Valves Market: Competition

The analysts authoring the report on the worldwide automotive valves market study some of the vital industry players. Readers could gain important knowledge about companies such as Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Hitachi Ltd., Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul LLC, Eaton, FTE Automotive, MAHLE GmbH, FUJI OOZX, Inc., and Knorr Bremse AG.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Automotive Valves market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Automotive Valves Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Automotive Valves market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Automotive Valves market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Automotive Valves Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Automotive Valves market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.