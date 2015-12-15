Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market: Opportunity Assessment Research Study 2018 – 2026

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market: Overview

Data centers have become pivotal in nearly all businesses and industries due to continuously developing technological environment. A data center can be defined as a facility comprising a network of computers and storage devices that stores, organizes, processes, and disseminates data used by various businesses and other organization for everyday operations. Data center centralizes the companys IT infrastructure and operational requirements, thereby becoming a crucial asset for every companys day-to-day operations. However, these data centers face an imminent threat of heating of equipment and other components; therefore, cooling in data centers plays an important role. Liquid immersion cooling is one such technology which is gaining popularity for cooling purposes in data centers.

Data center liquid immersion cooling involves immersing of IT hardware such as memory, drives, and CPUs directly into non-conductive dielectric liquids which act as coolants for cooling the system. Heat generated from these systems is directly, effectively, and efficiently transferred to coolants, thereby reducing the need for active cooling components such as heat sinks, fans, and interface materials which are commonly used for air cooling. Liquid immersion cooling is more effective and efficient than traditional air or water cooling, as liquid immersion cooling has high heat transfer, which reduces the chips temperature rise above the coolant temperature.

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market: Key Segments

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now: https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6776?source=atm

Based on coolant type, the data center liquid immersion cooling market can be segmented into synthetic coolants, natural ester coolants, hydrocarbon coolants, and fluorinated coolants. The choice of coolant depends upon several factors such as non-conductivity, flammability, thermal density, workers health and safety, environmental impact, and cost.

In terms of cooling method, the data center liquid immersion cooling market can be bifurcated into direct cooling and indirect cooling. In the direct cooling technology, server components are in direct contact with coolant liquid. The direct cooling segment can be further segregated into single-phase and two-phase closed or semi-open immersion liquid cooling. In indirect cooling, the coolant does not come in contact with the equipment; therefore, this method is less efficient as compared to direct cooling.

Based on application, the data center liquid immersion cooling market can be classified into small & medium-sized data centers, enterprise data centers, and large data centers. The enterprise data centers segment is likely to hold a significant share of the global data center liquid immersion cooling market due to high efficiency and cost-effectiveness of this technology. In terms of end-user industry, the data center liquid immersion cooling market can be divided into banking & finance, IT & telecom, health care, academics, government, energy, and others.

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global data center liquid immersion cooling market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to dominate the global data center liquid immersion cooling market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of data centers in the region along with the rise in popularity of this technology, especially in the U.S. However, the global data center liquid immersion cooling market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period, primarily due to the ongoing technological developments in the region and increase in the number of data centers in the region, especially in China and India. Companies in these countries are investing in IT infrastructure setups and data centers to maintain their competitive edge.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights: https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/6776?source=atm

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global data center liquid immersion cooling market include Green Revolution Cooling, Inc, FUJITSU, Submer Technologies, QCooling, Engineered Fluids, Midas Green Technologies, LLC, Allied-Control, LiquidCool Solutions, CoolIT Systems, and 3M.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the markets trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key players strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholders in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Get Discount on this report at: https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/6776?source=atm