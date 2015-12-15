Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Size, Share, Top Region, Key Players, Application,Status and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Segmentation

Based in End-Use industry, the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market is segmented into,

Transportation

Sporting Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Others

Based on reinforcement type, the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market is segmented into,

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Other

Based on resin type, the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market is segmented into,

Polyamide (PA)

Polyether- Ether-Ketone (PEEK)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

