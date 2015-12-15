High Protein Snacks Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2019 – 2027

According to a report published by TMR market, the High Protein Snacks economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Critical Insights enclosed from this report:

Accurate representation of this projected expansion of this global High Protein Snacks marketplace during the forecast period

Analysis of the marketing, advertising, promotional approaches embraced by market players from the High Protein Snacks marketplace

Assessment of this Worldwide presence of different players from the High Protein Snacks marketplace

An in-depth analysis of the supply-demand tendencies in different areas

Manufacturing/production capacities of players operating in the High Protein Snacks marketplace

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global high protein snacks market has been segmented as-

Protein Bars and Balls

Processed Meat Snacks (Jerky, Sticks and Bars)

Chips, Crisps, & Pretzels

Breakfast Cereals (Protein Flakes & Granola)

Bakery Products

Others

On the basis of nature, the global high protein snacks market has been segmented as-

Conventional high protein snacks

Organic high protein snacks

On the basis of source, the global high protein snacks market has been segmented as-

Animal Based high protein snacks

Plant Based high protein snacks

On the basis of distribution channel, the global high protein snacks market has been segmented as-

Store-based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Mom And Pop Stores Discount Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Independent Small Groceries Other

Online retailing

On the basis of region, the global high protein snacks market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Oceania

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Global High Protein Snacks: Key Players

Some of the major players of high protein snacks market include: Vitaco health Australia Pty Ltd., Small Planet Foods, Inc., Quest Nutrition LLC, The WhiteWave Foods Company, Clif Bar & Company, Powerful Men LLC, Kellogg Co., Buff Bake, YouBar Manufacturing Company, General Mills, Inc., Premier Nutrition Corporation, Naturell Inc., Bakery Barn, Inc., Bounce Foods ltd., Good Full Stop Ltd., Kashi Company, Hormel Foods Corporation, PowerBar, Inc., Iovate Health Sciences Inc., and TruFoodMfg Company

Key Takeaways: High Protein Snacks

In 2018, Optimum Nutrition, a sports nutrition brand launched two high protein snacks namely ON Peanut Butter Chocolate protein and ON Protein Almonds cake bites in U.S to target health and wellness conscious demographics of the country.

In 2018, Quest Nutrition, launched Protein Chips based on Tortilla Style. The savory snacks feature at least nine times the protein of normal chips, and nearly 75 % lower net carbs, according to the company.

In 2016, Mars launched two protein bars under its Mars and Snickers brands in the UK, to cater the growing demand for high protein snack bars from the consumers.

Opportunities for Participants of High Protein Snacks Market:

Regions like North America and Western Europe are anticipated to have an increasing demand for high protein snacks due to increasing health and wellness conscious population and growing snacking trend among the consumers. Protein fortified food industry in North America and Europe is witnessing bolstering demand which is providing new growth opportunity for the high protein snacks market in the region. Besides, Asia Pacific is expected to have a growing market for high protein snacks. This can be attributed to raising awareness amongst consumers regarding nutritious and high protein content products, and increasing per capita expenditure on food and beverages in countries such as China, India, and ASEAN.

Manufacturers are trying to make products more nutritious, following the protein trend in food. Consumer awareness regarding better ways to pull off weight loss, anti-aging, and other health-related issues through the consumption of naturally sourced protein is compelling many manufacturers to offer high protein snacks with health benefits. Innovations in high protein snacks are expanding the consumer base even from the health-conscious community. Other trends such as the demand for organic and naturally sourced ingredients are also trending in the snacks industry resulting in the growing demand for organic high protein snacks. Manufacturers are well aware of the altering consumer trend and growing preference towards plant-based products and healthier lifestyle, and hence, are trying to update their inventories with more and more plant-based high protein snacks.

The high protein snacks market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the high protein snacks market, including but not limited to: product type, nature, source, distribution channel, and regional markets.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

High protein snacks market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The high protein snacks market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the high protein snacks market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the High Protein Snacks market report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the high protein snacks market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the high protein snacks market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

