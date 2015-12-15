Behavioural Health Market Augmented Expansion to Be Registered by 2019-2026

In this report, the global Behavioural Health market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Behavioural Health market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Behavioural Health market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Market Segmentation, by Service Type

Based on service type, the global behavioural health market is segmented into as outpatient counseling, intensive case management, home-based treatment services, inpatient hospital treatment, emergency mental health service and others. Outpatient counseling service type segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, in terms of value, in the global behavioural health market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation, by Disorder Type

Based on disorder type, the market is segmented into the anxiety disorder, bipolar disorders, depression, eating disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD), substance abuse disorder and others. Other segment includes schizophrenia, insomnia, disruptive behavioural disorders, pervasive development disorder, etc. Currently, anxiety disorder segment account for relatively high revenue share, followed by depression.

Key Regions

Geographically, global behavioural health market is segmented into seven major regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America dominated global behavioural health market in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of above 3% over the forecast period of 2018-2028. APEJ is expected to be the fastest growing market, in terms of revenue, in the global behavioural health market, registering over 4% CAGR over 2018-2028.

Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global behavioural health market are Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc., Universal Health Services, Inc., Magellan Health Inc., National Mentor Holdings Inc., Behavioural Health Services Inc., Behavioural Health Network Inc., North Range Behavioural Health, Strategic Behavioural Health, LLC, Seton Healthcare Family (Ascension Health), Ocean Mental Health Services Inc. among others. Merger & acquisition activity is emerging as a prominent trend among service providers of the behavioural health market.

