Specialty Synthetic Graphite Market Comprehensive Analysis of World Markets, Trade, Commodity Review Of Long-Term Forecasts 2018 – 2026

Global Specialty Synthetic Graphite Market: Overview

Specialty synthetic graphite is defined as a manufactured product made by high-temperature treatment of amorphous carbon materials. These are composed of highly graphitizable forms of carbon. Specialty synthetic graphite is highly purified in terms of carbon content and is known for its ability to withstand high temperatures and corrosion. These characteristics make it an ideal option for highly specialized industries that need predictable results from carbon inputs. Specialty synthetic graphite is extracted from refining of hydrocarbon materials such as petroleum coke and coal tar. It has carbon content identical to the natural type; yet, it is much purer in terms of carbon content. Specialty synthetic graphite offers significant characteristics such as thermal and electric conductivity, resistance to corrosion, light weight, and sturdiness. Therefore, it is gaining attention from OEMs in various sectors. Specialty synthetic graphite is more durable than natural graphite.

Global Specialty Synthetic Graphite Market: Drivers & Restraints

Rise in demand for smart phones owing to the increase in competition among mobile phone players is propelling the specialty synthetic graphite market. Furthermore, growth in demand for electronics is also augmenting the specialty synthetic graphite market. Incorporation of specialty synthetic graphite in electric vehicles is also anticipated to drive the specialty synthetic graphite market during the forecast period. However, low prices of natural graphite are hampering the specialty synthetic graphite market.

Global Specialty Synthetic Graphite Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the specialty synthetic graphite market can be segmented into graphite electrodes, carbon fibers, specialty graphite, graphite granular & powder, and others.

Based on type, the specialty synthetic graphite market can be divided into isotopic graphite, extruded graphite, specialty extruded graphite, and molded graphite.

In terms of application, the specialty synthetic graphite market can be segregated into batteries & energy devices, welding & metal fabrication, nuclear energy, and others.

In terms of end-use industry, the specialty synthetic graphite market can be classified into electronics, heat treatment, energy generation, steel, foundry, and others.

Global Specialty Synthetic Graphite Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the specialty synthetic graphite market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of volume, Asia Pacific accounts for the major share of the specialty synthetic graphite market. China is a key producer of specialty synthetic graphite that caters to the large sized domestic market. The country is also the leading international exporter of specialty synthetic graphite.

Global Specialty Synthetic Graphite Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the specialty synthetic graphite market include BTR New Energy Materials Inc., Mersen, Asbury Carbons, XRD Graphite Manufacturing Company Limited, Lianyungang Jinli Carbon Company Limited, Qingdao Kropfmuehl Graphite Company Limited, BaoFeng JieShi Carbon Material Company Limited, Canada Carbon Inc., and IMERYS Graphite & Carbon Switzerland Limited.

