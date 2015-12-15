Saw Blades Market Report Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast By 2018 – 2026

Saw Blades Market – Overview

Saw blades are the tools used for shaping and cutting metal, wood, tiles, stones, concrete, etc. A saw blade consists of a chain, blade, or toothed edges which facilitates smooth cutting. Saw blades come in different designs and types, specific for the materials it is used on. Some of the commonly used saw blades are circular, stone cutting, hand, band, and straight & chain saw blades. Saw blades are used for applications in furniture, lumbering, automotive, construction, mining, etc.

Increasing demand from the furniture industry is expected to drive the demand for saw blades over the forecast timeline. The furniture manufacturing industry extensively depends on saw blades to shape and cut wood. Increasing demand for fancy interiors will boost the demand for furniture which will in turn drive the requirement for power tools such as saw blades. The saw blades market will further grow in the coming years owing to increasing construction activities of new houses and remodeling/renovation of existing homes.

Technological advancements in saw blades are also expected to support the growth of this industry over the forecast timeline. For instance, a table saw automatically stops when it makes contact with the finger. The saw stop system monitors and detects the finger by carrying a small electrical signal in it. When the body comes in contact with the blade, the signal changes as the human body is conductive. The signal change thus activates the system, which engages an aluminum brake into the spinning blade using a spring which helps in stopping the saw wheel in less than 5 milliseconds. The saw blade risk of subsequent contact is removed due to its angular momentum.

Saw blades also have various coatings in order to increase tool durability, performance, and obtain better cut piece quality. The coating is mostly done through physical vapor deposition (PVD) technology which deposits thin metallic layers on various types of substrates. The process is usually carried out under vacuum where the materials to be deposited are evaporated. The main materials which are used for coating are titanium, zirconium, and chrome.

Saw Blades Market ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Segmentation

By product, the global saw blades market can be segmented into stone cutting, band, chain, circular, and hand saw blades. Stone cutting saw blades are used to shape and cut thick materials such as marble, granite, concrete, sandstone, glass, ceramic tiles, and hard stone. The construction industry is the major user of these materials. Demand for stone cutting saw blades will grow over the forecast timeline due to growth in residential and commercial construction. Manufacturers have growth opportunities in the circular saw blades industry due to increasing innovations in building design and more focus on efficient energy frameworks for building structures.

Saw Blades Market ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Drivers and Restraints

Increasing construction activities in Europe and the Middle East region is expected to drive the saw blades market during the forecast period. Construction activities are expected to be high in around 19 major countries in Europe which include Belgium, Austria, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Hungary, Germany, and Ireland.

The global saw blades market is characterized by numerous regional and global players. International vendors focus on various parameters such as precise and smooth cuts, minimum wear & tear, and longer blade life during the production stage. Regional vendors are focusing more on serving price sensitive customers, thereby covering most of the local market. Regional vendors have sufficient control over products and raw materials in comparison to international vendors. The circular saw manufacturers in the industry are focusing on building strong supply chains and distribution channels in order to gain competitive edge over the other vendors.

Saw Blades Market ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Key Players

Some of the prominent industry participants of the global saw blades market are Dimar, AKE, LEUCO, Freud, PILANA, Lenox, Kinkelder, M. K. Morse, DoAll Sawing Products, Stanley Black & Decker, and Simonds International.

