Portland Cement Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2026

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 The business intelligence study of the Portland Cement market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Portland Cement market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Portland Cement market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region. Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/3042?source=atm competitive landscape of the portland cement market including company market share analysis and the profile of key market participants.

Inflation is not a part of pricing in the report. Prices of portland cement vary across each region. Considering that different end-users use different types of products, pricing for each application varies according to regions while estimating and forecasting market revenue on the global basis. The regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market by end-application in each region. The market size of the global portland cement market has been presented in terms of both volume as well as revenue. Market volumes are provided in million tons, while market revenue is in USD million. Market numbers are provided based on applications in the context of the global as well as regional market. Market size and forecast for each major application is also provided in the context of the global as well as regional market. Numbers provided in the report are derived based on demand for portland cement from various end-user industries across different regions. All the prices have been considered as FOB prices. All market revenues have been calculated on the basis of sales and consumption trends. All USD exchange rates are as of 2013. Inflation is not a part of pricing; price has been kept constant throughout the forecast period for calculating the market size. To compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.

The report provides a decisive view on the portland cement market by segmenting the market based on applications. Based on applications, portland cement is segmented into residential, commercial, infrastructure and others (including bricks, farm construction, etc.). All application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2014 to 2020.

The portland cement market is segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The demand of each application type of portland cement in terms of both revenue and consumption for each of these regions is forecasted in this report for the period 2014 to 2020.

Some of the leading Portland cement manufacturers profiled in this report include Lafarge SA, Holcim, Heidelberg Cement, CNBM, Anhui Conch, Italcementi and UltraTech Cement Ltd among others. These companies are profiled in detail covering features such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments.

Portland Cement Market – Application Segment Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Others (including cement bricks, farm construction, etc.)

Portland Cement Market – Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Each market player encompassed in the Portland Cement market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Portland Cement market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

