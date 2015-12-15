Human Insulin Drugs Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by2017 – 2025

Global Human Insulin Drugs Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

In this Human Insulin Drugs market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Notable Developments

The competitive landscape of the global human insulin drugs market is a consolidated one with the top three players accounting for the majority of the share of the global. The competition in the global market is expected to intensify over the course of the assessment period. The remaining companies in the market are confined to either region-specific or local markets.

Novo Nordisk recently announced that the company is now working on the development of its first once-a-week lasting long activity (LAI287) drug. The drug is currently the phase 2 and is expected to cater to the requirements of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes patients.

Global Human Insulin Drugs Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that are determining the overall development of the global human insulin drugs market. One of the biggest driving factor for the market growth is the increasing prevalence type 2 diabetes. The rate of prevalence of type 2 diabetes has quadrupled in past four decades. Even though oral drugs are a standard care treatment for the type 2 diabetes patients, there has been a growing demand for the use of insulin along with the traditional methods. This increasing demand is fueling the development of new human insulin drugs and thus ultimately helping the overall development of the global market.

A key trend that has been observed in the global market is of increasing demand for these new drugs due to the constant changes in the lifestyles of people. Because of the heavy workload and professional pressures, people are having massive lifestyle problems. Obesity and diabetes is among the most common ones that can be found among these people. As a result, there has been a growing demand for new drugs that will help them treat these conditions. This in turn is expected to help the overall development of the global human insulin drugs market.

Global Human Insulin Drugs Market – Geographical Outlook

The global Human Insulin Drugs Market has a geographical landscape consisting of five major regions namely, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Of these, currently, the global market is being dominated by the regional segment of North America followed by Europe. The development and the dominance of the North America market is because of the increasing prevalence of diabetes in the region, particularly in the US. In addition to this, the growth of the market is also spurred by the presence of a highly developed healthcare infrastructure and early availability of new therapeutics and drugs. Europe market for human insulin drugs is expected to grow on account of increasing activities of research and development. On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to show most promise in the coming years of the forecast period. Increasing spending on the development of the healthcare infrastructure is expected to fuel the development of the human insulin drugs market in Asia Pacific.

