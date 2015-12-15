3-Side Seal Pouches Market New Growth Opportunities By2018 – 2028

3-side seal pouches: An Overview

3-side seal pouches are flexible packaging formats which are sealed from three sides with one side kept open, and later heat sealed after filling. 3-side seal pouches are an efficient and consumer convenient packaging format, and cater to a variety of industries including the food industry and the pharmaceutical industry. The outlook for the growth of the global 3-side seal pouches is expected to remain positive during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid growth in demand for packaging solutions which are eco-friendly, and save shelf space. Consumer convenient packages is a must for modern brands to sustain, and therefore, the demand for 3-side seal pouches is expected to go up during the next ten years, owing to features such as re-sealability for multi-use, and ease of handling. The 3-side seal pouches market is expected to witness high growth in emerging economies such as India and China, as well as countries in Northern Africa, due to increasing penetration of modern retail, during the forecast period. 3-side seal pouches are here to stay.

3-side seal pouches Market: Dynamics

The global packaging industry has undergone significant transformation in the last couple of decades, and is expected to continue witnessing a steady shift in preference from rigid to flexible packaging formats. This change is expected to be prominent particularly in the retail sector. One of the key features which is expected to drive the growth of the global 3-side seal pouches market is customizability. 3-side seal pouches are easy to manufacture as per customer needs, and are available in a variety of shapes and size to accommodate different products, i.e. they can be designed to be narrow to fit products such as toothbrushes, or wide enough to accommodate food products. 3-side seal pouches can be used as a single use product or for multi-use applications. Manufacturers of 3-side seal pouches have been currently focusing on manufacturing 3-side seal pouches with windows. This is to enable product visibility as it contributes significantly to a consumer buying decision. 3-side seal pouches are also designed to have excellent printability, and are used as a marketing tool for consumer-engagement as to enhance brand awareness. Despite the positive outlook for the growth of the global 3-side seal pouches, there are certain factors which might act as key restraints. One of these is the presence of several flexible packaging alternatives in the market.Â

Global 3-side seal pouches market: Segmentation

Globally, the 3-side seal pouches market has been segmented as ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å

On the basis of material, the global 3-side seal pouches market is segmented as ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Aluminium Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Others

On the basis of end use, the global 3-side seal pouches market is segmented as ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å 3-side seal pouches for Food Baby food Yogurt Soups Snacks Coffee, tea, and juice Others 3-side seal pouches for Pharmaceuticals Others

The North America 3-side seal pouches market is expected to spearhead the growth of the global market owing to a well-established and large retail sector. The Western Europe 3-side seal pouches market is expected to closely trail the North American counterpart. The Asia-Pacific region represents lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global 3-side seal pouches market during the forecast period. This is attributed to a growing retail sector in the region, fueling growth in sales of 3-side seal pouches, with countries such as China and India witnessing a meteoric growth in the penetration of modern retail, fueled by increased consumer acceptance for packaged food. The MEA 3-side seal pouches market will experience sluggish growth.

Global 3-side seal pouches market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global 3-side seal pouches market are ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Glenroy, Inc. A & M Packaging Bemis Company, Inc. Mondi Group Plc Berry Global, Inc. Amcor Limited Sonoco Products Company Innovia Films

