Mock Clamshells Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2018 – 2028

Mock Clamshells Market: Overview

Mock clamshells can both protect and showcase products. Mock clamshells consist of a thermoformed blister in front and flanges that cover the back of a blister coated card for complete product protection. The clear material is heated and vacuum formed over a mold then immediately die-cut into required shape. The companies which manufacture products to sell in the retail market are consumers of mock clamshells. The consumer needs to know about a product before buying it and to show a product to the consumer without opening the package can be achieved through mock clamshells. The companies use most of clamshells product for packaging because it also helps them advertise product and provides information about a product on backside card. Mock clamshells can be manufactured easily by the need of product and its size and shape. The hole available on mock clamshells for hanging products on a peg makes it a more favorable option for using it in the consumer products market.

Mock Clamshells Market: Dynamics

Mock clamshells are preferred by most manufacturers for their products because it is economical compared to traditional clamshells due to less plastic consumption during production. It also helps in showcasing and advertising products on the flanges. Due to people need to view product before buying, consumer industry is the largest user of mock clamshells followed by food industries. Effective product display value, advertising space and ready to hang are characteristics which give more benefits to increased mock clamshells market. Use of mock clamshells has also risen in pharmaceuticals industries due to the need of protection of products. Mock clamshells can be an excellent way to guard your product against damage or theft while also showcasing a product to the consumer. While custom mock clamshells can be expensive, there are many affordable stock clamshell options available in mock clamshells market. Mock clamshells market offers the best opportunities for a product which can be damaged by external factors such as water, dust and moisture. Mock clamshells are easy to open and reused for packaging items. The packaging of small sized products in one package is possible due to mock clamshells. Mock clamshells can hold many small parts without misplacing in transportation. Mock clamshells reduce the space for packaging because of the custom design for a product.

Mock Clamshells Market: Segmentation

The global mock clamshells market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of material type,Â the mock clamshells market is segmented into ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å PVC PET Polystyrene ABS (Acrylonitrile, Butadiene, and Styrene)

On the basis of end-use industry,Â the mock clamshells is market segmented into ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Retail Industrial Process Medical Food Automotive Cosmetic Electronic Others

On the basis of nature of offering,Â the mock clamshells market is segmented into ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Custom clamshell Stocked clamshell

Mock Clamshells Market: Geographical Outlook

The global mock clamshells market has been divided into seven regionsÂ

North America is the largest mock clamshells market due to excessive manufacturing and demand for consumer goods. Manufacturers from USA and Canada prefer mock clamshells for packaging their product to make their brand superior compared to others. Eastern and Western Europe closely follow North America mock clamshells market. The increased demand for food and electronics product packaged in mock clamshells are key drivers to develop mock clamshells market in the forecast period. Developing regions like APAC and Latin America are also showing growth in mock clamshells market. The economic powerhouses, such as China and India are involved in the development of manufacturing in mock clamshells to complete demand in APAC regions.Â Â Â

Mock Clamshells Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global mock clamshells market are – Dordan Manufacturing Company, Inc. Blisterpak, Inc Valley Industrial Plastics Inc Innovative Plastics Corporation Plastiform Inc Bardes Plastics Inc Ecobliss Holding BV Masterpac Corp MARC Inc Key Packaging Company, Inc. Burrows Paper Corporation Sonoco Products Company Accutech Packaging, Inc. Placon Corporation Inc. HuhtamÃÆÃÂ¤ki Oyj

