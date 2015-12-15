Automated Hospital Beds Market to Witness Rapid Growth During the Forecast Period 2017-2027

New Exclusive “Automated Hospital Beds Market” report provides the details related to fundamental Automated Hospital Beds overview, development status, Growth opportunity, technological advancements, market dominance and market dynamics. The Automated Hospital Beds Market report provides profound sector forecast in perspective of the provincial evaluation via detailed assessment within the time span. The report also entails major drivers and challenges of Automated Hospital Beds market.

An automated hospital bed is specially designed for hospitalized patients who require some health care services. These hospital beds provide comfort and well-being of the patient and for the convenience of healthcare workers. Standard features of automated bed are automated adjustable height for the entire bed, including the head and the feet, adjustable side rails, and has electronic buttons to operate the bed.

The “Automated Hospital Beds Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in automated hospital beds market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, usage, end user and geography. The automated hospital beds market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in automated hospital beds market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Companies profiled in Market:

1. Arjo

2. Gendron Inc.

3. Hill-Rom Services Inc.

4. Invacare Corporation

5. Linetspol. sr.o.

6. Medline Industries, Inc.

8. Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

9. Stryker

The automated hospital beds market is anticipated to grow in the market by the increase in the number of various acute and chronic disorders, rising the geriatric population, increased number of obese people that are driving the market growth. However, the high cost of automated hospital beds and expensive maintenance for automated hospital beds are restraining the market growth. Whereas, growing consumer preference for the automated hospital beds is gaining the opportunity in the market.

The automated hospital beds market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, usage and by end user. Based on type the market is segmented as semi-automatic, fully automatic, general beds, general beds, pediatric beds, pressure relief beds, bariatric beds and birthing beds. On the basis of technology the market is categorized as basic and smart. On the basis of usage the market is categorized as general purpose, intensive care, delivery/birthing, pediatric, bariatric, pressure relief, psychiatric care and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals & clinics, reproductive care centers, dentistry, home users and others.

Following market facets are enfolded in Global Automated Hospital Beds Market Report:

1. An extensive summarization of the Global Automated Hospital Beds Market.2. The current and forecasted regional market size data based on applications, types, and regions.

3. Market trends, drivers and challenges for the Global Automated Hospital Beds Market.

4. Analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market.

The report finally concludes with strategic recommendations section that focuses on some effective strategic decisions which can be taken up by companies to increase their market shares.