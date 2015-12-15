Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2018 – 2026

Occupant protection, or passenger protection, is a factor of prime importance for vehicle manufacturers and its occupants. The occupant sensing system senses the presence of an occupant in the passenger seat coupled with the position and type of occupant and also senses the presence of an occupant in the backward facing child seat, in order to activate or deactivate several features such as airbags. The system employs two or more sensors, preferably infrared sensors and ultrasonic sensors, to sense thermal properties, distance, and motion of the occupant. Based on the data collected by these sensors, the electronic control unit (ECU) activates or deactivates the actuators of respective seat airbags.

Governing bodies are consciously promoting passenger and driver safety technologies in order to eliminate injuries occurring during an accident. Increase in number of fatal injuries from accidents is prompting consumers to adopt advanced safety technologies. Governments of several nations have imposed stringent regulations, which make incorporation of basic safety features mandatory in a vehicle, in order to ensure safety of its occupants. Regulatory bodies of several nations have made airbags mandatory, which is primarily driving the automotive occupant sensing system market. Airbags are expensive, thus inflation of air bag during an accident for a vacant seat leads to added cost of changing the airbag, which can be eliminated through incorporation of occupant sensing system owing to which vehicle manufacturers prefer to employ in their vehicles. Increasing adoption of advanced passenger safety technologies, owing to their effective role in reducing serious and fatal injuries during accidents, is fueling the automotive occupant sensing system market.

A key restraint of the automotive occupant sensing system market is the possibility of malfunction of sensors. Infrared sensors and ultrasonic sensors are affected by the weather and surrounding conditions and are likely to provide erroneous output to the ECU.

The global automotive occupant sensing system market can be segmented based on system type, component, sales channel, vehicle, and region. In terms of system type, the automotive occupant sensing system market can be divided into three segments. Occupant detection systems are widely preferred by vehicle manufacturers. Occupant weight measurement systems are considered reliable and provide precise occupant information to the ECU.

In terms of component, the occupant sensing system market can be divided into two segments. The system comprises several hardware components such as sensors, ECU, and actuators. Infrared sensors and ultrasonic sensors are extensively preferred for the occupant sensing system. Several manufacturers are offering the occupant sensing system based on LiDAR technology, which is likely to provide greater reliability.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive occupant sensing system market can be divided into two segments. OEM-fitted occupant sensing systems are broadly being employed, as they provide reliable and accurate functioning. OEM delivered occupant sensing systems are more cost-effective than systems available in the aftermarket. Based on vehicle, the occupant sensing system market can be classified into two prominent segments. Passenger vehicles are witnessing higher adoption of the occupant sensing system, as passenger transportation by cars is expanding exponentially. The number of passenger vehicles is increasing owing to rapidly expanding car leasing and car hailing activities coupled with enhanced tourism activities due to increased disposable income, which in turn is propelling the occupant sensing system market.

In terms of region, the global automotive occupant sensing system market is segmented into five prominent regions. North America and Europe witnessed higher adoption of advanced safety and driver assistance technologies such as occupant protection system, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot detection system. Increased concerns about in-vehicle safety, increased per capita income, and stringent government regulations are likely to boost the demand for occupant sensing systems across North America and Europe.

The global automotive occupant sensing system market comprises several key players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, IEE, Delphi Technologies, LeddarTech Inc., Flexpoint, Continental AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Texas Instruments Incorporated, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD., ZF Friedrichshafen Ag, HYUNDAI MOBIS, and Schneider Electric. LeddarTech Inc., a global company that provides inexpensive and advanced LiDAR technology, has developed a LiDAR-based occupant sensing system.

