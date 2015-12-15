Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Notable Developments

A growing number of manufacturers in the biodegradable food services market are entering into partnerships, especially with biopastic injection molding service providers. A recent case in point is Danimer Scientific, a U.S.-based biopolymer manufacturer, partnering with UrthPact LLC, which will enable them to produce biodegradable drinking straws for the food service industry. The raw material comprise Danimer Scientific’s biopolymer. The biodegradability of the raw materials has been confirmed by researchers at the University of Georgia (UGA) and New Materials Institute.

Over the past years, in various parts of the world, numerous industry collaborations are taking place to fill the gap for the packaging material for food service companies post the stringent ban on the use of single-use plastics. This has offered a large momentum to the biodegradable food service disposables market. Prominent players are taking initiatives to accelerate the commercialization of biodegradable food service disposables.

Key players in the biodegradable food service disposable market are Bunzl plc., Vegware, Eco Guardian, GreenGood USA, Gold Plast S.p.A, The Jim Pattison Group, and Bionatic GmbH & Co.

Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the key regional segments of the biodegradable food service disposable market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, Europe is expected to be a prominent region in the global market. The growth in the regional market is propelled by increased awareness about the use of environmentally friendly materials in food packaging. Moreover, extensive consumption of packaged food has spurred the use of biodegradable food service disposals across the catering businesses.

